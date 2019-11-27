A top New York head-hunting firm has been fined $155,000 by the city over allegations that an exec sexually assaulted a colleague and did cocaine at work

source Getty Images

Wegman Partners, a prestigious New York City head-hunting firm, has been hit with a $155,000 civil penalty over accusations of workplace sexual harassment. The fine was the second-highest in the history of the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

The commission has ordered $2.2 million in penalties over sexual-harassment allegations since the start of the #MeToo movement.

Wegman Partners, a prestigious legal head-hunting firm in New York, was hit with a $155,000 civil penalty by the city over allegations of workplace sexual harassment.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights settled a lawsuit against the firm earlier this week, handing Wegman Partners the second-highest fine for sexual-harassment allegations in the agency’s 57-year history.

Veronica McILraith, a former managing director at Wegman Partners, filed a complaint in 2017 accusing a former boss, Scott Legg, of sexual harassment.

In the complaint, McILraith accused Legg of groping her breasts, sending her lewd drawings, and trying to open her sweater. In one instance, McILraith said Legg called her a “b—-” while throwing chairs after she turned down an offer for lunch.

Additionally, McILraith’s complaint accused Legg of using cocaine and drinking alcohol in his office.

The Commission on Human Rights has ordered $2.2 million in penalties over allegations of workplace sexual harassment since the start of the #MeToo movement two years ago. The commission has since created and launched a city-wide interactive sexual-harassment training that has reached 350,000 New Yorkers thus far.

Business Insider has contacted Wegman Partners for details. The firm previously told Business Insider it had fired Legg.

The #MeToo movement has helped destigmatize discussing workplace misconduct, as reflected in a survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the software company SAP.

One-third of surveyed workers said they had talked about sexual misconduct at work over the past year, and a third of US employees said they had changed their office behavior in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

A little more than three in 10 surveyed men, however, viewed the #MeToo movement unfavorably. An earlier survey found 60% of male supervisors felt more afraid to have one-on-one meetings with female employees after the movement.

“No woman should have to experience this sort of harassment at work. Ms. McILraith is standing up,” her attorney, Zoe Salzman of Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP, told the New York Post. “Other women are standing up. And more will follow.”