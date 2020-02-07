New York’s largest sewage plant is apparently the city’s hottest Valentine’s Day spot

caption Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility. source NYC Water/Flickr

New York City’s Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility sold out of Valentine’s Day tours in just 16 minutes in January, according to CBS News.

The wastewater treatment facility is rarely open for tours, and visitors have a chance to visit the facility’s 120-foot high observation deck with views of the Manhattan skyline.

The sewage plant, located in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, appears to be the city’s hottest Valentine’s Day spot.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York City’s hottest Valentine’s Day spot isn’t a fancy restaurant, Central Park, or the top of Empire State Building – it’s apparently the city’s largest sewage plant.

The city’s Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, located in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, sold out of Valentine’s Day tours in just 16 minutes in January, according to CBS News.

The tours, which are being held ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 9, feature an overview of the plant’s wastewater treatment process and a visit to the facility’s 120-foot high observation deck, located on top of its iconic digester eggs.

New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection released a press release about the popular tours ahead of their sale.

caption Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility. source NYC Water/Flickr

The press release called the tours “special,” and noted that it’s rare that the facility is open to the public. According to New York City’s government website, the facility is only open for tours on specific dates in February, April, and October.

“The Digester Egg Tour starts with an overview of the wastewater treatment process – an essential part of protecting public health and New York City’s waterways. After, we treat guests to unobstructed views of the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens skylines from the observation deck, a glass-enclosed walkway built atop our state-of-the art digester egg,” the website says.

The water treatment plant is the only place in all five boroughs where residents can see water infrastructure first-hand.

Insider has contacted New York’s Department of Environmental Protection for comment.