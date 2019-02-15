New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio slams Amazon and local politicians for ‘pulling out in the dead of night’ from Long Island City HQ2 deal

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed Amazon for abandoning its agreement to bring 25,000 jobs to Queens with a Long Island City headquarters on Friday.

“It’s over and it’s astounding and it’s disappointing and it’s disrespectful to the people of New York City,” de Blasio said of Amazon’s decision during a Friday morning interview on WNYC.

The mayor argued that Amazon acted petulantly in abandoning their plans in Queens “in the dead of night”, rather than negotiating with local lawmakers and activists, many of whom were deeply opposed to the deal.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” de Blasio said of Amazon’s decision-making process. “Why did they even bother to choose New York City if they didn’t even want to be a part of New York City and do the work it takes to be a good neighbor?”

The mayor also claimed that he and his team had “no indication” that Amazon was pulling out until it made its announcement on Thursday. But The Washington Post reported on February 8th that the company was considering cancelling its plans.

The mayor also laid some blame on local lawmakers who he said didn’t adequately represent the interests of their constituents, the majority of whom approved of the deal, according to recent polling. And he stood by his claims that the deal would’ve been a win for New Yorkers, despite concerns that the new headquarters would have raised housing and living costs and forced lower income residents out of the area.

“I have a lot of frustration with the opponents [of the Amazon deal] … I think they did a disservice, but I have much more frustration with Amazon, which just pulled out in the dead of night,” he went on.

On Thursday, de Blasio expressed a similar sentiment in a statement he released a few hours after Amazon made their announcement.