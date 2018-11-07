Michelin just announced its 2019 New York City restaurant list — and 16 restaurants made the list for the first time

- source
- Michelin just released its 2019 New York City restaurant list.
- In total, it features 76 starred NYC restaurants. Sixteen of those are on the list for the first time.
- Only five restaurants in New York City have the coveted three-star status. Keep reading for a look at the full list.
Michelin just released its 2019 selection of standout New York City restaurants.
In total, the list features 76 restaurants, 16 of which appear on the list for the first time. Beyond that, five restaurants have seen their status elevated from the 2018 ranking.
If you’re wondering what, exactly, each level means, Michelin provides the following context: one star means the restaurant is “high quality cooking, worth a stop”; two stars means “excellent cooking, worth a detour,”; and three stars means “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”
To quantify just how “special” that journey is, Eater New York reports that there are just over 120 restaurants with three-star status – worldwide.
Michelin’s ratings are determined by anonymous food inspectors.
Take a look below for all 76 restaurants on the 2019 NYC Michelin list.
One Star Restaurants
- Agern
- Ai Fiori
- Aldea
- Atomix (NEW)
- Babbo
- Bar Uchū
- Bâtard
- Blue Hill
- Bouley at Home (NEW)
- Café Boulud
- Café China
- Carbone
- Casa Enrique
- Casa Mono
- Caviar Russe
- Claro (NEW)
- The Clocktower
- Contra
- Cote
- Del Posto
- Faro
- The Finch
- Gotham Bar and Grill
- Gramercy Tavern
- Günter Seeger NY
- Hirohisa
- Jeju Noodle Bar (NEW)
- Jewel Bako
- Junoon
- Kajitsu
- Kanoyama
- Kosaka (NEW)
- Kyo Ya
- L’Appart
- Le Coucou (NEW)
- Le Grill de Joël Robuchon (NEW)
- Meadowsweet
- The Musket Room
- Nix
- Noda (NEW)
- NoMad
- Okuda (NEW)
- Oxomoco (NEW)
- Peter Luger
- The River Café
- Satsuki
- Sushi Amane
- Sushi Inoue
- Sushi Nakazawa (NEW)
- Sushi Noz (NEW)
- Sushi Yasuda
- Tempura Matsui
- Tuome (NEW)
- Uncle Boons
- Wallsé
- ZZ’s Clam Bar
Two Star Restaurants
- Aquavit
- Aska
- Atera
- Blanca
- Daniel
- Gabriel Kreuther (NEW)
- Ichimura at Uchū (NEW)
- Jean-Georges
- Jungsik
- Ko
- L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon (NEW)
- Marea
- The Modern
- Sushi Ginza Onodera
- Tetsu Basement (NEW, closed)
Three Star Restaurants
- Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
- Eleven Madison Park
- Le Bernardin
- Masa
- Per Se