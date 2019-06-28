The most expensive home for sale in NYC is a $98 million penthouse that spans 5 full floors and comes with a private roof deck — take a look inside the luxury condo

caption The penthouse is in Midtown Manhattan, a block from the Empire State Building. source Google Maps

A New York City penthouse that spans five floors and sits just a block from the Empire State Building has hit the market for $98 million.

Called “Le Penthouse,” the Midtown Manhattan condo has 19,000 square feet of interior space and about 4,500 square feet of outdoor space.

“To my knowledge, ‘Le Penthouse’ at 172 Madison Avenue is the most expensive home for sale in the current NYC market,” listing agent Raphael Sitruk of Keller Williams NYC told Business Insider.

The condo comes as a “white box” without any finishings or appliances so that the buyer can customize everything to his or her tastes, according to Sitruk.

“It’s like having an infinite white canvas and designing the unique apartment you’re dreaming about,” Sitruk said.

While it’s been reported that the apartment is New York City’s second-most expensive listing, Business Insider cross-checked the listing across sites including Zillow, Trulia, and StreetEasy, and was not able to find any other listings that exceeded ‘Le Penthouse’s’ $98 million price tag. Real-estate appraiser and marker analysis Jonathan Miller confirmed it’s the most expensive active listing in the city.

Here’s a look inside the most expensive listing in New York City.

The condo is located in Midtown Manhattan, just a block from the Empire State Building.

172 Madison Avenue is a 33-floor luxury tower with 69 homes that comes with amenities including a full-time doorman, a spa and gym, a 67-foot lap pool, a Jacuzzi, a yoga room, and a lounge complete with billiards table.

The condo spans five full floors at the top of the tower, with the ceiling heights reaching up to 23 feet.

It has more than 19,000 square feet of interior living space and 4,500 feet of outdoor space, including terraces and a private roof deck.

The apartment will come as a “white box” unit, which means it comes unfurnished and without any finishings or appliances so that the buyer can customize everything to his or her tastes.

Renderings of the apartment show what could be done with the space, such as installing an expansive wine room.

The condo comes with a nearly 3,000-square-foot wraparound private roof deck with a pool and a Jacuzzi.

According to the listing agent, the condo’s sky-high price tag is justified because of its “super-central location,” the 360-degree views and the private roof deck. “This space is unique and never seen anywhere before,” Sitruk told Business Insider.

