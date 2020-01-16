On the 100th anniversary of Prohibition, step inside the iconic NYC speakeasy that’s hidden in an unmarked brownstone just steps away from the bustle of Times Square

caption Bar Centrale is in an unmarked converted brownstone apartment in Manhattan. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

January 16, 2020 marks the 100-year anniversary of the start of Prohibition, when alcohol was banned across the US for 13 years.

During this time, hidden bars called “speakeasies” became a popular place for people to go to illegally drink alcohol.

Even though alcohol is legal today, New Yorkers still love their “speakeasy” bars hidden in places like the back of Chinese restaurants, behind art galleries, and underneath other bars.

Mere steps from the neon lights and bustling crowds of Times Square is one of New York City’s most exclusive speakeasies. If you aren’t specifically looking for Bar Centrale, you won’t know it’s there. It’s hidden in a converted brownstone apartment that’s surrounded by other brownstones.

Steven Gottlieb, a real-estate agent at Warburg Realty, said it’s his bar of choice to bring clients.

“There’s nothing like a nightcap at Bar Centrale,” Gottlieb recently told Business Insider. “It’s chic and unmarked, and never fails to impress. Perfect for an after-theater drink.”

I recently stopped by Bar Centrale for a cocktail. Here’s what it’s like inside the speakeasy bar.

Bar Centrale is one of New York City’s most exclusive and iconic speakeasy bars.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It’s tucked away inside a converted brownstone apartment, with no signs or indications that it’s there.

If you’re not looking for it, you wouldn’t know it was there.

Bar Centrale is in Midtown Manhattan, mere steps from Times Square and half a block from bustling 8th Avenue.

source Google Maps

The block where it sits is a far cry from Times Square: Its relatively quiet and lined with brownstones and restaurants.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Given its proximity to New York’s Theater District, Bar Centrale is a popular post-Broadway show destination for both theater-goers and actors — and you just might spot a celebrity there.

Bradley Cooper was photographed at the bar back in 2014.

Other stars recently seen at Bar Centrale include Jane Lynch …

… and “The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons.

On a recent January evening, I headed uptown for a drink at Bar Centrale to see what the iconic speakeasy was all about.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Bar Centrale is behind an unmarked door in a brownstone that looks like any other brownstone. If I hadn’t seen a photo of the door (thanks, Google Maps) and been looking carefully, I would have walked right past it.

I got there early – a little after 5 p.m. – because I’d heard it can be tricky to get in at peak times without a reservation. I didn’t have a reservation.

As I walked up the steps to the unmarked wooden door, I could see people drinking inside through the blinds on the windows. But if I didn’t know this was a bar, I wouldn’t have noticed.

I pushed open the door and stepped through some heavy velvet curtains. The space was smaller than I’d expected, with about six tables and an intimate bar with only about eight seats.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

There were at least 10 patrons already at the bar, even though it was barely 5 p.m.

A hostess with short blonde hair, red lipstick, and chic wide-legged blue pants greeted me immediately. As I was a party of one, she told me she could seat me at the bar.

Sitting at the bar felt a little bit like sitting at someone’s in-home bar — albeit a very professional-looking one.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I was no more than ten feet away from the patrons sitting across from me, and the bartender chatted casually with the customers.

He talked with one patron about Elizabeth Taylor; one of her black-and-white movies was playing silently on a small screen above the bar.

Other staff members chatted about Broadway shows they’d recently seen.

Bar Centrale doesn’t have a full cocktail menu, but they do offer several classic cocktails, including a martini, old fashioned, Sidecar, Negroni, gimlet, and cosmopolitan. I ordered one of my favorite drinks, a Negroni.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

After a brief moment of panic when the bartender asked if I wanted it “up” or “on the rocks,” (what does “up” mean again?), my cocktail was served to me in a glass. It came with a small pitcher on the side that contained the rest of the drink nestled in a cup full of ice to keep it chilled.

The Negroni was $17, which – even by NYC standards – is certainly pricey, but it tasted great, and I appreciated that I didn’t have to worry about it getting warm if I drank slowly.

Bottles of wine at Bar Centrale range from $45 to $123.

To my right was more seating in the form of several velvet booths. I didn’t hear any background music playing in the bar, but the dim lighting and opulent yet comfortable decor made for a cozy, intimate vibe.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

And Bar Centrale has some strict rules to maintain this vibe.

There’s a strict no standing policy, and the bar can’t accommodate parties larger than six people “due to [its] small size and intimate atmosphere,” according to the website.

As it got closer to 6 p.m., the bar started to fill up as more people filtered in and took their seats at what appeared to be mostly reserved tables and booths.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The crowd appeared to be upper-class and not particularly diverse, with many people wearing crisp button-up shirts and slacks, dresses, and turtleneck sweaters – but the space didn’t feel pretentious.

Although I’m not sure I’ve been in a bar where customers aren’t allowed to stand, Bar Centrale wouldn’t be the same if it were crowded with people.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It wouldn’t feel as much like a “hidden gem,” which is what people are looking for in a modern speakeasy – or at least what I look for.

I want it to feel like an undiscovered, secret sanctuary – even if it has more than 180 public Google reviews and opened 15 years ago instead of 100. For me, Bar Centrale, a hidden respite from the madness and bright lights from Times Square, fit that bill.