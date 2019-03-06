Debris from an elevated New York City subway track fell and shattered a car windshield — and it’s the second terrifying incident in less than two weeks

A New York City council member tweeted terrifying photos of subway debris that had fallen and shattered a car windshield.

It’s the second terrifying incident in less than two weeks where debris has fallen from the same subway line in Queens.

The NYC subway has been in a state of emergency for more than a year, as century-old signals cause near-daily service interruptions.

For the second time in as many weeks, debris has fallen from an elevated New York City subway line, causing damage to vehicles below.

Jimmy Van Bramer, a city council member who represents part of Queens, posted terrifying photos to Twitter Wednesday afternoon of a rusty piece of metal that appears to have fallen, breaking a car windshield below.

What the hell is going on here?! For the second time in two weeks a piece of debris has come crashing down on a vehicle Below tracks on Roosevelt Ave., this time at 62nd street. The car was occupied and moving. No one injured but someone is going to get killed here @MTA! pic.twitter.com/WuoEU0XDfB — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) March 6, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, the councilman again called on other politicians to fix the crumbling subway, which has been in a state of emergency for more than a year. Luckily, no one was injured, but “we must fix our crumbling subway infrastructure before a tragedy occurs!” Van Bramer warned.

I’m at the scene where a rusted piece of debris crashed from the 7 train above onto a car driving down Roosevelt Ave. in #Woodside. We must fix our crumbling subway infrastructure before a tragedy occurs! pic.twitter.com/RtD7HfNTGk — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) March 6, 2019

On February 21, a similar incident occurred where a long piece of metal from overhead tracks fell and pierced a ride-hail driver’s windshield. No one was injured in that accident either, but had a passenger been present in the front seat, the results would not have been as lucky.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

According to Pix11, the state agency said it was investigating the incident, and that the debris in question appeared to be part of a catwalk built for workers beneath the tracks years ago