New York’s subway system flooded yet again torrential rain, leaving commuters soaking wet and furious

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-
Platforms on the remaining functioning subway lines quickly became crowded as evening rush hour commuters tried to find another way home.

caption
Platforms on the remaining functioning subway lines quickly became crowded as evening rush hour commuters tried to find another way home.
source
David Slotnick / Business Insider

Between flooding and software glitches in its antiquated signalling system, New York City’s subway system hasn’t had a good month.

Monday night was no exception, as flash flooding snarled evening commutes in the five boroughs amid even more signal issues already complicating delays.

Read more: Terrifying video shows a man nearly swept off a New York City subway platform by flooding inside a Queens station

Angry straphangers posted photos and videos of their soggy commutes to Twitter: