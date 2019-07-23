New York’s subway system flooded yet again torrential rain, leaving commuters soaking wet and furious

- source
- David Slotnick / Business Insider
- New York City’s subway system has a flooding problem.
- The stations, platforms, and tunnels regularly flood during rainstorms – snarling commutes for millions of people.
- Monday was no exception, as heavy rain complicated signal delays on major transit lines.
Between flooding and software glitches in its antiquated signalling system, New York City’s subway system hasn’t had a good month.
Monday night was no exception, as flash flooding snarled evening commutes in the five boroughs amid even more signal issues already complicating delays.
Angry straphangers posted photos and videos of their soggy commutes to Twitter:
Why do we do this again pic.twitter.com/3quTB0xAui
— Brett Williams (@bdwilliams910) July 22, 2019
NYC commuting is one of the best in the world. (Pics by coworker @karenichen) pic.twitter.com/dFuDGziU5t
— Mariah Tyler (@mphbox) July 23, 2019
The Subway: NYC’s newest waterpark. pic.twitter.com/9KiHPTjBQZ
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 18, 2019
It’s American Ninja Warrior: subway edition. #uws #nyc #MTA pic.twitter.com/yOyzNLNMQ1
— Jason Haber (@jasonhaber) July 22, 2019
Borough Hall Station pic.twitter.com/I1md77BE3I
— Case (@_caseclosed23) July 22, 2019
Flooding at the Prospect Lefferts Gardens subway stop reached waterfall levels earlier Monday, as shown here in a video taken by @jengushue. Be careful out there, New York. #NY1Commute https://t.co/awFL5aaZqm pic.twitter.com/Ot7neJuh2s
— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 23, 2019
A totally normal thing for the wall do to in the subway! @MTA @2AvSagas pic.twitter.com/r9vKXTcC6Z
— Jordan Jacobson (@jdever12) July 22, 2019
Loving this new subway water feature at 167! @2AvSagas @NYCTSubway pic.twitter.com/LO0u1BhkRY
— John Halpin (@bronxitenyc) July 22, 2019
More sights from a our soaked subway stations. This video was taken by one of our producers at the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station. #NY1Commute pic.twitter.com/5d2Oz6KfoA
— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 23, 2019
☔️???? pic.twitter.com/2wQ9GDhYib
— Elizabeth Warren Stan (@matthix) July 23, 2019
Theres just something poetic about the collective orchestra of everyone’s “flash flood” emergency texts while waiting 15 minutes for a subway during morning rush hour.
— michelle strom (@michellerstrom) July 23, 2019
Over a year ago, I recorded an almost identical video. @MTA – any interest in fixing the crumbling infrastructure in Brooklyn subway stations? Or would you rather install ApplePay? I think we can all see where your priorities are. @NYGovCuomo @BilldeBlasio thoughts? pic.twitter.com/v9d5C8APEC
— Alexis Smith (@AlexisC_Smith) July 22, 2019