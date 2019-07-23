New York’s subway system flooded yet again torrential rain, leaving commuters soaking wet and furious

caption Platforms on the remaining functioning subway lines quickly became crowded as evening rush hour commuters tried to find another way home. source David Slotnick / Business Insider

New York City’s subway system has a flooding problem.

The stations, platforms, and tunnels regularly flood during rainstorms – snarling commutes for millions of people.

Monday was no exception, as heavy rain complicated signal delays on major transit lines.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Between flooding and software glitches in its antiquated signalling system, New York City’s subway system hasn’t had a good month.

Monday night was no exception, as flash flooding snarled evening commutes in the five boroughs amid even more signal issues already complicating delays.

Read more: Terrifying video shows a man nearly swept off a New York City subway platform by flooding inside a Queens station

Angry straphangers posted photos and videos of their soggy commutes to Twitter:

Why do we do this again pic.twitter.com/3quTB0xAui — Brett Williams (@bdwilliams910) July 22, 2019

NYC commuting is one of the best in the world. (Pics by coworker @karenichen) pic.twitter.com/dFuDGziU5t — Mariah Tyler (@mphbox) July 23, 2019

Flooding at the Prospect Lefferts Gardens subway stop reached waterfall levels earlier Monday, as shown here in a video taken by @jengushue. Be careful out there, New York. #NY1Commute https://t.co/awFL5aaZqm pic.twitter.com/Ot7neJuh2s — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 23, 2019

A totally normal thing for the wall do to in the subway! @MTA @2AvSagas pic.twitter.com/r9vKXTcC6Z — Jordan Jacobson (@jdever12) July 22, 2019

More sights from a our soaked subway stations. This video was taken by one of our producers at the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station. #NY1Commute pic.twitter.com/5d2Oz6KfoA — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 23, 2019

Theres just something poetic about the collective orchestra of everyone’s “flash flood” emergency texts while waiting 15 minutes for a subway during morning rush hour. — michelle strom (@michellerstrom) July 23, 2019