Some of New York’s busiest subway stations flooded after a rainstorm, and commuters were furious

source Twitter

Rain on Thursday plagued the evening commute for millions of New York City straphangers.

Floodwater inundated many stations, including Grand Central, causing train delays.

For decades, the MTA let drains clog with debris and is only now beginning to undo the mess.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For decades, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority let sludge build up in thousands of storm drains throughout the city’s more than 600-mile subway system.

Despite recent efforts to clean out the buildup, the clogged drains were on full display on Thursday as a rainstorm crippled massive chunks of rush-hour subway service.

“Trains are bypassing Grand Central 42-st in both directions because water from heavy rainfall is leaking into the station,” read one service alert during the evening commute on Thursday.

Leaking appeared to be a bit of an understatement. In the mezzanine above the busiest transit line in North America, buckets did little to catch a deluge of rainwater pouring into the station, one of the most crowded in the entire system.

A little while later, Andy Byford, head of New York City Transit for the state-run agency, showed up to help employees try to clean up the mess.

Spotted: Pres. Byford “putting some muscle into it” earlier this evening after a water leak at Grand Central. pic.twitter.com/WG17dzxE5C — Sarah Meyer (@SarahMeyerNYC) June 20, 2019

But at other stations across the city, commuters delicately worked their way over – and through – some deep and disgusting puddles.

In Brooklyn, a certifiable waterfall drenched most of a station platform.

The subway rain footage is a reminder that rain event flooding is a challenge for the MTA that a) predates Sandy b) resulted in some effective street level diversions but in limited places and c) failed to inform the design of a major project, S Ferry, that was lost in the flood. — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) June 20, 2019