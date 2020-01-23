New York City’s ‘train daddy’ tasked with fixing the crumbling subway has resigned after two years following struggles with the governor

caption Activists from the Elevator Action Group with Rise and Resist took a subway ride with NYCT President Andy Byford on April 13, 2018. The trip illuminated some of the problems with signage, separate fare payment systems, boarding areas, and many other accessibility issues. Byford plans to incorporate accessibility priorities in a comprehensive corporate plan expected to be released in May. source Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York City Transit lost its chief on Thursday.

Andy Byford, a global expert hired by the transit authority in 2017 to fix its crumbling subway system, resigned.

His exit follows high-profile power struggles with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a reported resignation attempt in 2018.

Andy Byford, a globally renowned transit expert hired in 2017 to help reinvigorate New York CIty’s aging subway system, has resigned.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency responsible for city subways, buses, and commuter rails, confirmed his departure in a statement.

“Andy Byford will be departing New York City Transit after a successful two years of service and we thank him for his work,” Pat Foye MTA chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Andy was instrumental in moving the system forward, enacting the successful Subway Action Plan and securing record capital funding with the Governor and the Legislature, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

Before New York, Byford previously worked in London, Toronto, and Australia. His arrival in New York largely signaled a seismic shift for the aging subway systemfollowing decades of underinvestment.

During his tenure as transit chief, New Yorkers were treated to improvements in subway communication as well as several high-profile projects designed to speed up commutes and replace aging parts of track, signals, and more.

Byford also became a popular figure among New York transit aficionados, earning the nickname “Train Daddy” after an anonymous resident began posting stickers of Byford’s face superimposed on a subway car with the text “Train Daddy loves you very much.” A photo of the sticker quickly spread on Twitter, and the moniker became widely used across social media. The MTA seemingly embraced the term for its subway chief, with Byford himself joking about the title.

This time its goodbye for good.

In October 2019, Politico reported Byford had submitted a resignation letter to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo, citing frustration in working with his office and the state agency. In the end, MTA leadership ended up convincing him to stay, with promises to give him more control over projects, according to Politico.

But less than three months later, those promises appear to not have materialized.

“”I’m very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years and I believe New York City Transit is well-placed to continue its forward progress now that the MTA has a record breaking $51.5 billion Capital Program in place,” Byford said in a statement released by the MTA.

“I’m very grateful to Governor Cuomo, Chairman Foye and members of the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve New York and to head up North America’s largest transit system.”

And on Twitter, news of his final resignation sent shockwaves among transit-loving communities and elected officials.

