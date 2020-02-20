I’m a native New Yorker who’s seen many friends struggle after moving here from other cities. This is my survival guide for newcomers who want to thrive in New York.

source Ryder Kimball/Insider

Adjusting to the most populated and most expensive city in the US can be challenging.

I was born and raised in NYC and these are some tips I’ve learned that can help you settle in and thrive.

From techniques to master the subway to the best ways to explore the city, these 10 tips can help you become a New Yorker faster.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Be aware of the space you occupy in public place.

caption Rush hour at The Oculus. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

If you’re walking shoulder to shoulder with 4 friends on a busy sidewalk or checking a map on the last step of a subway entrance, you might get yelled at. New Yorkers have a reputation for being rude, but, in my experience, we’re rude when someone gets in our way. This city is crowded, the streets are small, and people are usually in a hurry.

Be respectful of others’ space by having a greater awareness of your own. New York has the highest population of any US city, which means you’ll often find yourself in crowds or that you’re blocking someone’s path. I suggest improving your ability to maneuver public spaces and to consider others’ space.

Download a subway map to simplify your travels.

caption Subway stations can be confusing. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

The New York subway system is complicated, outdated, and generally a mess. It has more delays than any other major transit system and is prone to floods, among other problems.

One thing you can do to take some stress out of the experience is to download a map of all the subway routes and stops to your phone. The subway is the simplest and fastest method of moving around the city, and being knowledgeable about the transit system will serve you well.

Having a subway map has helped me tremendously when traveling on unfamiliar subway lines. It’s easier than having to plan your route beforehand or checking the ones posted on the walls of the train. Some apps even have additional helpful information, like schedules for incoming subways and service statuses for certain routes.

Speaking of subways, learn where to stand on the platform to optimize your next move.

caption New York City subway. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Subway trains can be as long as 2 city-blocks, and stations often have multiple exits. Learning where to wait on the platform to enter the next train can save you a few minutes when you get off at your stop.

It’s a small trick that can be vital especially during the morning commute. Avoid crowds, missed train transfers, and longer walks by learning how to position yourself on platforms you regularly use.

Great pizza is really easy to find.

caption New York pizza. source Marina Nazario/Business Insider

There are a lot of myths circulating around about why New York’s pizza is so good. These range from theories about minerals in the city’s tap water affecting dough quality to the belief that older ovens in the city add flavor to the pie. Whatever the true reason may be, I’m just happy that New York has so many great places to eat good pizza.

Despite the number of pizza places in New York, it often feels to me that a disproportionate amount of attention is paid to a select few places. Joe’s, Lombardi’s, and John’s of Bleecker Street are all excellent but so are just about all the dollar-slice shops scattered throughout the city.

You don’t need to spend an outrageous amount of money to have a good time.

caption Happy hour deal at Art Bar. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

New York is expensive, and some costs, unfortunately, can’t be avoided. The average cost of living is reportedly 148% higher than other major US cities and restaurant prices are 28% greater. However, there’s a misconception that everything is expensive, and in order to enjoy yourself, you have to spend more.

In reality, there’s a lot you can do on a budget. Museums often have discounted entrance fees on certain days, some bars regularly host happy hours, and great food can be found at any price.

I recommend checking out the free summer concerts that happen in various New York parks, check out the city’s best food trucks, and to always keep a look out for lists of new, free events happening weekly.

Try new things as much as possible.

caption Boardwalk at Coney Island. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

One of the greatest features of New York is how many places there are to go, things to do, people to meet, and foods to try. It’s also one of the most daunting.

It can sometimes be easy to get stuck in your own neighborhood, bouncing between your familiar, go-to places. Although local spots are great, I recommend making an effort to get out and explore all parts of this incredible city.

Going to new places obviously depends on what you consider to be local, but for me I enjoy exploring spots like Green-Wood Cemetery and Coney Island.

On that note, take advantage of living in a big city.

caption Buildings in downtown NYC. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

There are many benefits that come with living in one of the biggest cities in the world. For instance, your favorite musicians, performers, and artists are often likely to have a New York event planned if they’re on tour.

I recommend regularly checking out sites like Time Out New York, Eventbrite, and Thrillist to discover things to do and when they’re happening.

Avoid Times Square when you can.

caption Rush hour at Times Square. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

Unless your office is there or you’re going to a Broadway show, I’d recommend spending as little time in Times Square as possible. It’s frustratingly crowded and the restaurants are overpriced.

The Times Square District Management Association reports that almost 380,000 people enter Times Square every day, sometimes reaching a high of 450,000. I’d recommend avoiding the area if you’re not a fan of crowds, bright lights, and overpriced food.

Invest in a good pair of boots.

caption Pedestrians walking through a puddle. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

This is a critical tip I wish I had learned sooner myself. A pair of sturdy boots that look good in a variety of outfits will take you a long way in New York.

It snows and rains a lot in New York, and stepping in the slush and puddles that form can ruin a perfectly good day. Simplify your life by buying a pair of versatile waterproof boots that won’t fall apart after a season of wear.

Get to know your local bodegas intimately.

caption Bodega in the West Village. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

New York bodegas serve the staples for life in New York: food, drinks, snacks, household products, and more. Some bodegas have a deli counter while others sell fashion magazines. Whatever it is, each has its own unique features that add to its specialty.

New York bodegas are what I miss most when traveling to other US cities. Besides the convenience and selection of items they sell, there’s usually something extra special about each one. Whether it’s a bodega cat that protects the store from mice or an owner who asks his customers math questions in exchange for free prizes, each bodega has its own unique character.

Bodegas are all over the city and remain open until late. You’re likely to quickly learn the ones near you and begin finding yourself relying on them if you haven’t already.