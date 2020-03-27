New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked Rihanna for donating equipment to fight COVID-19

caption Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) and Rihanna (R). source Bennett Raglin/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked Rihanna on Twitter for donating personal protective equipment to the state, which has become the US epicenter of COVID-19 cases.

The richest female musician in the world has already donated to the cause through her nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Fans online praising the singer for “stepping up” to help defeat the virus.

Rihanna fans may have found another reason to love the singer. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has become one of the most trusted faces in the effort to end the spread of the novel coronavirus, thanked her for donating personal protective equipment (such as masks, gloves, and goggles) to his state, which has become the epicenter of the virus as its hospitals struggle to keep up with the rapid influx of COVID-19 patients.

In the governor’s Thursday Twitter thread thanking other corporate entities that have helped New York, including L’Oréal, Facebook, and Walmart, Rihanna was the only individual person named. “We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up,” Gov. Cuomo said.

I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up. 5/5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020

Rihanna’s nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, announced in a statement on March 21 that it would donate $5 million to fight COVID-19. Donations will go to organizations like Feeding America and The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Her foundation is also supporting her home country of Barbados. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced on March 21, according to local news reports, that Barbados would receive around $700,000 worth of ventilators from the nonprofit.

Fans of Rihanna, who is the world’s richest female musician, according to Forbes, were quick to thank the artist for “stepping up,” and using her influence (and wealth) for good.

Thank you, Robyn Rihanna Fenty for stepping up pic.twitter.com/AsuItb3CUs — BellaBellaBellz (@ThatGirlBella) March 26, 2020

Fans compared her to royalty and one called her “the world’s president.”

Rihanna is the world’s president pic.twitter.com/oj1vcLjjWh — sabrina (@legendarihhhh) March 27, 2020

It was a big week for fans of the singer, as she announced in a tweet Friday that new music was (finally) coming soon, including 20 seconds of a song called “Believe It” with PartyNextDoor.