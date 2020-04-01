One New York doctor said she was given a Yankees rain poncho as protective medical gear

- source
- @racheljulie on Twitter
- A woman who said she is a New York City doctor posted a photo of a Yankees fan rain poncho.
- The woman, @racheljulie, said that the poncho is to be used in lieu of a medical gown.
- It is unclear what hospital the woman works at, but Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is in short supply around the US.
A woman who claims to be a New York City doctor tweeted that she was given a Yankees fan poncho in lieu of a protective hospital gown. She included the #GetMePPE tag that medical workers around the US are using to publicize the severe shortage of protective gear.
“I’m a physician at a hospital in NYC and THIS IS THE “PPE” I WAS JUST HANDED for my shift,” @racheljulie wrote. “Our federal government has completely failed its health care workers.”
The post had been retweeted more than 56,000 times.
In her Twitter bio, the user says she’s an OB/GYN. It’s unclear at which hospital she is employed.
A message seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Physicians and nurses have turned to social media to plead for PPE since there is a nationwide shortage.
As of Wednesday, more than 874,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and at least 43,300 have died. A fifth of the cases is in the US.
In addition to hospital gowns, hospitals are also rationing n95 respirator masks and other supplies. There is also a growing need for ventilators, machines that breathe for individuals suffering from COVID-19.
