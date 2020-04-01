One New York doctor said she was given a Yankees rain poncho as protective medical gear

caption This is the poncho a New York doctor said she was given in lieu of a protective gown. source @racheljulie on Twitter

A woman who said she is a New York City doctor posted a photo of a Yankees fan rain poncho.

The woman, @racheljulie, said that the poncho is to be used in lieu of a medical gown.

It is unclear what hospital the woman works at, but Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is in short supply around the US.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A woman who claims to be a New York City doctor tweeted that she was given a Yankees fan poncho in lieu of a protective hospital gown. She included the #GetMePPE tag that medical workers around the US are using to publicize the severe shortage of protective gear.

“I’m a physician at a hospital in NYC and THIS IS THE “PPE” I WAS JUST HANDED for my shift,” @racheljulie wrote. “Our federal government has completely failed its health care workers.”

I’m a physician at a hospital in NYC and THIS IS THE “PPE” I WAS JUST HANDED for my shift. Our federal government has completely failed its health care workers. #GetUsPPE pic.twitter.com/bEh11ra7Ee — Rachel, MD (@racheljulie) March 31, 2020

The post had been retweeted more than 56,000 times.

In her Twitter bio, the user says she’s an OB/GYN. It’s unclear at which hospital she is employed.

A message seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Physicians and nurses have turned to social media to plead for PPE since there is a nationwide shortage.

As of Wednesday, more than 874,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and at least 43,300 have died. A fifth of the cases is in the US.

In addition to hospital gowns, hospitals are also rationing n95 respirator masks and other supplies. There is also a growing need for ventilators, machines that breathe for individuals suffering from COVID-19.