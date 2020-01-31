28 photos show the unglamorous side of New York Fashion Week

caption A model takes an opportunity to nap. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Fashion Week takes over New York City from February 6 to 13.

Models, designers, celebrities, and members of the international press flock to the city to attend the fanciest fashion shows – but it’s not all glamorous.

Models get blisters, it’s always a mad race to the exit at the end of a show, and high-profile celebrities bring their crying kids and dogs to sit in the front row.

As the press works tirelessly to make sure New York Fashion Week looks as glamorous as possible, behind the scenes, it’s not always as elegant as it appears.

Winter NYFW, which runs from February 6 to 13, is especially difficult because of freezing temperatures. Attendees have to battle the infamous New York wind, oftentimes waiting in long lines just to attend a 15-minute show.

From broken heels and blisters to freezing rain and tons of diva moments, these photos reveal the unglamorous side of New York Fashion Week.

Being a model isn’t always glamorous. New York Fashion Week usually means early call times and hours spent in a chair with people pulling at your hair.

caption A sleepy model gets her hair done. source Michael Stewart/WireImage

Models have to sit through the hair pulling with no complaints.

caption A model winces as her hair is pulled. source Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images

The pain continues on the runway, as some models end up with blisters from those sky-high shoes.

Trying not to fall is a whole different dilemma.

caption A model tumbles down a set of stairs on a runway stage. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stairs proved to be quite tricky for models at the Givenchy Spring 2016 show.

caption Another model takes a fall and has to be helped up by audience members. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A wipe-out can not only interfere with the flow of a show, but models can get seriously injured.

caption A model slips while walking in the Herve Leger by Max Azria show. source Scott Gries/Getty Images for IMG

But falling can also humanize the fashion world a bit.

caption A model smiles off her fall and gets back on her feet. source STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

Once the show begins, designers can only hope that everything unfolds as planned. Diane Von Furstenberg could do nothing but watch as a light rig fell and landed near audience members in 2005.

caption This show was held in Bryant Park, which made the set design more difficult than usual. source Thos Robinson/Getty Images

Backstage can also get tense in the minutes leading up to the show — usually with designers and production barking orders.

caption Designer Kimora Lee Simmons yells backstage minutes before her show. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images For IMG

Even models as experienced as Gigi Hadid can get flustered before walking.

Kids can’t always keep their cool, either. Here, North West has a minor tantrum while sitting front row with her mom at the Alexander Wang show.

caption Kim tries to distract North with candy, which is probably a rare find during Fashion Week. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

To ease the stress of it all, some audience members bring their dogs to the show.

caption Designer Scott Studenberg brings his puppy to take in all the latest trends. source Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Some dogs get more access than attendees.

caption Attending the dress rehearsal. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

This dog got the chance to watch a dress rehearsal before attendees were let in.

They’re dressed in their best, but attendees still have to wait in long lines before even taking their seats.

caption Luckily, this line is inside. source Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Fashion Week is held in the summer and winter so attendees have to either wait in the thick heat, or the icy New York wind.

caption Attendees try not to sweat through their glamorous outfits. source Roy Rochlin/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Once it starts to snow or sleet, getting to and from shows can become a nightmare.

caption A man shovels the stairs in front of a fashion show. source BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Once attendees take their seats, they have to wait even longer before the show comes on.

caption Shows usually only last about 15 minutes. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

Then once the show ends, it is a mad dash for the exit, as attendees need to make it to their next scheduled event.

caption Everyone snaps one final photo and then books it out of there. source Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Backstage, makeup products are crammed into the limited space.

caption Drugstore makeup brands are a lot more common than you would think. source Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

When models aren’t being made up, they usually just pass the time by sleeping in any corner they can find.

caption It’s not uncommon to see a model lying on a floor. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It is becoming more common for shows to be held in obscure locations, including parks and subway stops. This means unglamorous, mobile bathrooms.

caption The bathrooms for a fashion show in Bryant Park. source Thos Robinson/Getty Images

Attendees probably didn’t plan on having to duck into a small stall wearing a couture outfit.

caption A bathroom attendant helps a fashion-goer into a stall. source Thos Robinson/Getty Images

If a fashion show is inside, elevators are jam-packed with models and designers rushing to the green rooms.

Streets outside the shows are just as crowded, as paparazzi race through the city trying to capture photos of celebrities.

caption Paparazzi even capture every day people. source Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Fashion Week turns the streets of New York into a crowded runway, so New Yorkers can forget getting to work on time.

caption Taking over the streets. source Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

There’s truly no escape from the press. The Yeohlee show was held at a subway stop, making the commute impossible for locals.

caption Press block an exit at a New York subway stop. source Scott Gries/Getty Images

Wintertime doesn’t stop the madness. Photographers have to bundle up and brave the cold to get the perfect shot.

But through all the mishaps and stress, New York Fashion Week is always a fun spectacle to enjoy and a great look inside the fashion world.