New York Gov. Cuomo was tested for the coronavirus on live television as he urged more New Yorkers to also get tested

caption Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives a COVID-19 test during his May 17 daily briefing. source diyatvusa/YouTube

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received a COVID-19 test during a live broadcast of his daily briefing Sunday.

A medical professional stepped out mid briefing and took a nasal swab before the governor resumed his press conference.

Cuomo demonstrated the test as he urged New Yorkers to visit one of the state’s 700 testing sites if they believe they are exhibiting symptoms.

A medical professional, donned in full PPE gear, approached Cuomo and took a nasal swab from the governor. Cuomo used the live testing as an example to all New Yorkers who think they should be tested for the disease.

The test took mere seconds. “That’s it? That’s it, nothing else?” he asked after the swab was completed. “Told you.” He then continued with his press conference.

There are 700 testing sites across the state, and medical workers are currently conducting 40,000 coronavirus tests a day, according to the governor. Anyone in the state who thinks they are exhibiting symptoms can get a test he said, according to CBS New York.

Currently, not enough New Yorkers are being tested, Cuomo said.

New York is the epicenter of the US’s coronavirus outbreak, with the majority of the state’s cases reported in New York City. There have been 48,232 reported confirmed cases statewide, and a total of 1,378,717 people have been tested for COVID-19, according to a New York State Department of Health tracker.