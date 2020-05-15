New York Gov. Cuomo extends the state’s stay-at-home order until June 13

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the state’s stay-at-home order would be extended until June 13.

In an executive order on Thursday, Cuomo said the state would continue the “New York State on PAUSE” policy put in place in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The statewide shutdown was set to expire on May 15.

Cuomo said in a tweet that some regions have met his criteria and can begin to reopen on Friday.

“Both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue,” the order states.

“All enforcement mechanisms by state or local governments shall continue to be in full force and effect until June 13, 2020, unless later extended or amended by a future Executive Order,” he added.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said four New York regions meet his criteria to begin lifting lockdown. In his order on Thursday, he said certain regions that meet public health and safety metrics will be eligible for reopening.

“The Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, the North Country, and Central NY are ready to begin Phase 1 of reopening tomorrow,” Cuomo said in a tweet on Thursday. “The others can be UN-PAUSED the moment they hit their benchmarks.”

New York has been the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. As of Thursday evening, the state had confirmed more than 343,000 cases and more than 27,000 deaths.

As part of the “New York State on PAUSE” policy, all non-essential businesses statewide have been closed, and non-essential gatherings have been canceled. The policy also states that individuals must maintain a social distance of at least six feet apart, and should limit outdoor activity.