New York governor orders all nonessential workers to stay home from work

caption New York Governor Andrew Cuomo source Reuters

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will sign an executive order mandating all nonessential workers to work from home effective Sunday evening, he said on Friday.

The order will exclude pharmacies, grocery stores, and similar industries.

Nonessential gatherings of any size for any reason are canceled or postponed, the governor said.

People should limit outdoor activities to non-contact and people should limit use of public transportation unless absolutely necessary, he said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

All nonessential workers in New York state will be ordered to stay home from work effective Sunday evening, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

Cuomo said he will sign an executive order banning people from traveling in to work unless they are in essential industries like pharmacies or grocery stores.

#BREAKING: I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Civil fines will be issued for businesses not in compliance, Cuomo said. The order is not a shelter-in-place mandate, he said.

All nonessential gatherings of any size for any reason will also be canceled or postponed, he said.

Cuomo ordered New Yorkers to limit outdoor activities to non-contact recreation, and said that people should limit the use of public transportation unless absolutely necessary.

He said that people who are sick should not leave their home except to seek medical care, and only do so after consulting with a medical professional via a telehealth service.

The order comes after California’s governor ordered a statewide stay-at-home order, only allowing employees in sectors like grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks to go to work.

This is a developing story… please refresh the page for updates.