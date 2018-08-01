The New York Mets just got completely destroyed 25-4 — and then mercilessly trolled themselves on Twitter

caption The worst scoreline in the entire franchise history of the Mets. source Reuters

The New York Mets just suffered their biggest ever loss in franchise history.

The Mets were completely destroyed 25-4 by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Mets may have lost the match, but they won Twitter because of their elite social media game.

In a 2003 episode of hit TV show “Friends,” Joey Tribbiani – played by Matt LeBlanc – uttered the immortal line: “Let me stop you right there, the Mets suck.”

15 years later not much has changed. In fact, things have actually gotten worse as the New York Mets got completely destroyed by 25-4 in a humiliating MLB match on Tuesday.

The defeat was the biggest losing margin the Mets had ever registered in their entire 57-year franchise history, as the team shipped seven runs in the opening inning, were 19-0 down after the fifth, and only registered their first run in the seventh.

The loss marks a new low for the Mets because, as the New York Times notes, the team is on course for over 90 losses – failure is clearly a habit that is now hard to break.

However, while the Mets may have lost the match, their social media team may have won the internet because of the way they handled the defeat on Twitter.

The first post-match tweet was simple:

FINAL: ???? — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

They also mastered the art of the reply, here:

Sorry, Justin. Pumped about the bedtime thing though. — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

And here:

Tried that. Tried cleaning out the remote plug too. — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

And when the Mets finally posted a run:

???? — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

caption Jose Bautista. source Getty Images

Regardless, it’s not the biggest loss in the entire history of the MLB. The Baltimore Orioles were smashed 30-3 by the Texas Rangers in 2007 and, going back even further, the Louisville Colones had to lick their wounds after the Chicago Colts beat them 36-7 in 1897.

But hey, there’s always the next game.