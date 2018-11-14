New York City’s top tabloids have officially weighed in on Amazon’s controversial HQ2 decision. Check out the covers.

caption New Yorkers have had mixed reactions to the HQ2 news. source New York Daily News / New York Post

New Yorkers know that a story is a big deal when both the New York Daily News and the New York Post slap it on their front pages.

Such was the case on Wednesday morning, when two city tabloids ran with news about Amazon’s second headquarters, known as HQ2, on their front pages. Amazon announced on Tuesday that the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens would host one-half of the tech giant’s new headquarters, with the other half going to Arlington, Virginia.

New York has offered Amazon at least $1.525 billion in direct tax incentives, based on the 25,000 jobs the company promised to fill in the area, while Virginia has offered the company $573 million.

New Yorkers have had mixed reactions to the news, with critics voicing major concerns about the impact that Amazon’s presence could have on the city. Politicians like Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had jokingly offered to change his name to “Amazon Cuomo” before the selection was announced, celebrated the tech giant’s announcement. Others, like US Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have blasted the move.

Several of the concerns and criticisms swirling about New York City seeped into the front pages of the city’s daily tabloids.

To herald the news, the Post depicted Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos hanging out of a helicopter – referencing the company’s intention to establish a helipad at its new base – while laughing and hoisting bags of money, with some loose bills billowing over the city. The headline is “Queens Ransom.”

The Daily News opted for a more muted front page, mimicking Amazon’s famous arrow logo below the headline “Amazon Primed” and referencing Ocasio-Cortez’s skepticism toward Amazon.

