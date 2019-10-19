Wealthy weekender’s guide: Where to eat, stay, party, and buy in New York’s Finger Lakes region

caption With 11 lakes in total, this is a place for all types of vacationers. source Cavan Images/Getty; Albert Pego/Getty; Jim Feng/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The Finger Lakes, a series of 11 lakes in Central New York, span 9,000 square miles and are a popular fall destination for weekend vacationers.

The area is about a five-hour drive from Manhattan.

The Finger Lakes are known for their wineries and the stunning Watkins Glen State Park. With its changing foliage and expansive views, fall makes for a perfect time to visit the area.

Business Insider spoke with Jennifer Fitzgerald, the owner of local real-estate company Lake To Lake Real Estate, to get the inside scoop on how to enjoy the Finger Lakes, lake by lake.

Fall enthusiasts are flocking to the Finger Lakes region of central New York – and for good reason.

The Finger Lakes region spans over 9,000 square miles. Spread across that area are 11 lakes, an array of wineries, and some beautiful hikes and drives that make for a perfect fall getaway. But, with such a vast area to choose within, it can be hard for first-time visitors or prospective buyers to figure out where, exactly, they should land.

Business Insider spoke with Jennifer Fitzgerald, owner of the real-estate agency Lake To Lake Real Estate in Geneva, New York, to get the inside scoop on how to enjoy the Finger Lakes.

Here’s a look at what to do and where to go when you’re in the Finger Lakes.

The Finger Lakes: An intro

The Finger Lakes region is about a five-hour drive from Manhattan, New York – but it feels like a whole different world.

The area boasts a total of 11 lakes, after which the region is aptly named. From hiking through state parks to strolling through wineries, there’s something for all types of visitors to do year-round – but with the gorgeous foliage in the fall, it’s a great autumn getaway.

Because the area covers so much ground, we teamed up with a local real-estate agent to get her insight on the best parts of the Finger Lakes to visit, no matter what you’re looking for. With her guidance, we focused in on the areas around Canandaigua Lake, Keuka Lake, Seneca Lake, Cayuga Lake, Owasco Lake, and Skaneateles Lake.

In 2018, the region welcomed 5.56 million visitors. That’s in addition to the 1.2 million people, or 6.1% of the state’s population, who call it home, according to a 2017 report by the state government.

caption An aerial shot of the quaint Finger Lakes village of Skaneateles, NY during an autumn evening. source Matt Champlin / Getty Images

Keep reading for tips from a local expert on how to enjoy the Finger Lakes.

Best of dining: For something delicious, head over to Canandaigua Lake.

According to Fitzgerald, Canandaigua is the best place to go for a good meal. It boasts fresh produce and spectacular lake views.

“It’s just a wonderful place for dining,” Fitzgerald told Business Insider.

Along with delicious meals, the 16-mile lake supplies drinking water to 48,000 residents and is home to various types of farmlands.

In fact, according to VisitFingerLakes.com, “The town of Canandaigua relies on agriculture as a viable part of its economy, from sizable crop farms and dairy farms to smaller farms growing hops, vegetables and other specialty crops.”

Fitzgerald’s top pick for dining is Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake. The menu here is best known for its variety of steaks, seafood, and pasta dishes.

And, to top the night off, guests can enjoy an array of wines ranging from Ruffino Sparkling Rosé to Mionetto Prosecco Brut, both of which will cost you less than $30 per bottle.

Best of wineries: Sip on a glass of wine while enjoying the views of Seneca Lake.

The Finger Lakes region is known for its array of wineries scattered along the lakes. But, according to Fitzgerald, Seneca Lake is home to some of the best.

There are over 30 wineries that make up the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, and it’s home to more wineries than any other lake in the region.

“The Seneca Lake Wine Trail goes all the way down the west side of Seneca Lake and then back up the east side of Seneca Lake,” Fitzgerald explained to Business Insider.

Fitzgerald’s top pick is Villa Bellangelo Winery, which is located on the west side of Seneca Lake.

caption Villa Bellangelo Winery. source Villa Bellangelo / Facebook

“Great variety of wines, the atmosphere is wonderful, there are beautiful views of Seneca Lake, and the owners and staff are top-notch,” Fitzgerald told Business Insider.

According to its website, Villa Bellangelo Winery made Wine & Spirits list of the Top 100 Wines of 2018. Its 2015 Berry Select Riesling was given a score of 94.

Best of nightlife: If you’re looking for a fun night out, Canandaigua Lake is the place to go.

After spending a day strolling through wineries, Fitzgerald suggests heading over to Canandaigua Lake for a great night out.

A night out in the area features everything from pubs and wine bars to live music and waterfront views.

“They’ve got a lot of festivals that go on, they’ve got art shows and even downtown music,” Fitzgerald told Business Insider.

Lincoln Hill Farm is just one example of the entertainment options on Canandaigua Lake.

Along with an array of dining options, Lincoln Hills Farms also hosts events.

Best investment: If you want to buy a house but aren’t looking to shell out millions, look no further than Seneca Lake.

Seneca Lake is around 38 miles long.

“The further you get to the center, the more rural you get, and you’ll get a better deal,” Fitzgerald told Business Insider.

This home on Seneca Lake recently closed for $535,000. The three-bedroom home comes with everything from lake frontage to a dock.

source Courtesy of Jennifer Fitzgerald

Best of real estate: Now, if you just want to look at some gorgeous real estate, head east to Skaneateles Lake.

For all luxury home enthusiasts, Skaneateles Lake is the best place to see the biggest and most beautiful homes in the Finger Lakes region, according to Fitzgerald.

“It’s a very small lake so the most expensive homes are going to be within the upper two or three miles of Skaneateles Lake,” Fitzgerald told Business Insider.

Fitzgerald mentioned that Canandaigua Lake, a close second, also sports stunning homes. It isn’t unusual for lakefront homes there to be listed on the market for over $1 million.

According to LakeHomes.com, there are, at any given time, around 20 homes for sale on Skaneateles Lake.

caption A lakefront mansion on Skaneateles Lake. source Periwinkle/Getty Images

On Skaneateles Lake, the average listing price is $1,100,000. Currently, some properties for sale are asking for nearly $10 million and boast over 20 acres of land.

Best retreat spot: The best place to go to escape the hustle and bustle of the real world, according to Fitzgerald, is Seneca Lake.

Along with its tasty wineries and affordable homes, Seneca Lake is also the go-to spot for visitors looking to kick back and relax.

“A lot of people, from all over the world, come to the Watkins Glen International race track,” Fitzgerald told Business Insider. “People love to get away and go to these boutique areas.”

Fitzgerald named Keuka Lake as the runner up for the best retreat spot.

“It’s kind of like being on a lake, but you feel like you’re in the Adirondack Mountains,” she said.

In addition to the Watkins Glen International race track, Seneca Lake is also home to Watkins Glen State Park, which boasts 19 waterfalls and is the most famous of the Finger Lakes State Parks.

source JimVallee/Getty Images

Watkins Glen State Park is a popular spot for tourists and outdoor enthusiasts. Its Gorge Trail, which spans roughly two miles, brings visitors past 19 waterfalls and up roughly 800 stone steps.

Along with hiking, the park also includes a swimming pool, picnic facilities, and tent and trailer camp sites.