New York’s governor just announced the state is making its own hand sanitizer produced by prison inmates. The goal is to create 10,000 gallons of the free hand sanitizer a week.

  • New York State announced it will produce 100,000 gallons of its own hand sanitizer for schools, prisons, and government agencies.
  • The production of the hand sanitizer comes in response to shortages in local government and state facilities.
  • The hand sanitizer, which will be given away for free to eligible institutions, is being made for $6 a gallon at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Washington County.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday during a press conference that the state will start producing 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a week to be given away to schools, prisons, and government agencies.

The product, which is being made for $6 a gallon at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Washington County, is being created in response to local government citing a medical supply shortage and trouble acquiring hand sanitizer.

The hand sanitizer is “floral bouquet” scented and contains 75% alcohol, as opposed to the average 60% alcohol in many hand sanitizers, and is not available to the general public.