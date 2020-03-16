New York expands eviction suspension statewide as coronavirus cases surpass 700

caption New York City. source Getty Images/Alexander Spatari

In New York state, more than 700 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As the virus continues to spread, state officials have indefinitely halted all eviction proceedings and eviction orders.

According to a post on the state court system’s website, the suspension will go into effect on Monday, March 16, and will be enforced indefinitely.

“Essential applications as the court may allow, e.g., landlord lockouts, serious housing code violations, and repair orders,” the notice reads.

Tomorrow 3/16, NYS courts will suspend all eviction proceedings & pending eviction orders statewide. NYC Housing Ct will be open only for essential items as the court may allow, like lockouts & repair orders. Thank you for taking this responsible step—for public health & justice! https://t.co/Gn0ZWkdCDH — NYS Senator Brian Kavanagh 卡范納 (@BrianKavanaghNY) March 15, 2020

The New York City Housing Court had previously announced that it will be suspending evictions in the city from March 16, 2020 through March 20, 2020. The decision to expand the suspension statewide is the most notable suspension, so far, among the many US cities and counties implementing similar moratoriums.

On March 13, San Francisco Mayor London Breed suspended evictions of residents who can’t pay rent due to impacts from the pandemic. The moratorium, which will last 30 days, protects tenants who can’t pay rent because of business closure, loss of working hours or wages, layoffs, or out-of-pocket medical costs. Other areas in the US that have issued similar temporary eviction bans include Philadelphia, San Jose, and Baltimore County.