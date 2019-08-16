One of New York City’s busiest transit hubs was evacuated after police found pressure cookers, which turned out to not be explosives

source NYPD

Three suspicious items were found in New York City on Friday morning, forcing evacuations of a major downtown transit hub.

Two pressure cooker-style devices were found at Fulton Center, where eight subway lines converge in Lower Manhattan.

Police said the devices were deemed to be safe, but the investigation continued as they searched for a suspect.

New York City’s Fulton Center transit hub, one of the busiest in the city and a major subway connection in Lower Manhattan, was evacuated during Friday’s rush hour as police responded to reports of suspicious packages.

Two pressure cookers were found in the subway complex, the New York Police Department’s transit division said, but were later cleared as not dangerous.

.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad has determined the suspicious packages at Fulton Street complex are NOT explosive devices. Officers are continuing to sweep area subway stations out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/Z3nRP8bky6 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 16, 2019

Another item was found on a Chelsea street, on 7th Avenue and 16th street, the New York Times reported. It’s not clear if that device is related to the ones found downtown.

The investigation snarled the eight train lines which converge at the hub, near New York’s financial district and just blocks from the World Trade Center site. Nearly 93,000 passengers pass through the station on the average weekday, according to agency statistics.

According to local news reporters, police are searching for a suspect who may have left the devices.

NYPD is looking for a tall, thin, light-skinned male wearing jeans and a blue tee-shirt with a soccer ball image on the back. The man was spotted pushing a shopping cart near the Fulton Street subway station this morning and it’s believed he dropped off the rice cookers. — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) August 16, 2019

This post is devloping. Check back for updates…