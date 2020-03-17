New York is suspending state-owed debt collection for residents for at least 30 days because of the coronavirus

source Youtube

New York State suspended debt collection for 30 days for any residents who owe the state student loan payments, medical debt, and other types of state-owed debt, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

The announcement of the debt-collection freeze for payments owed to the state is intended to ease financial hardship on individuals, families, and businesses in New York during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the financial impact of this emerging crisis grows, we are doing everything we can to support the thousands of New Yorkers that are suffering due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “This new action to temporarily suspend the collection of debt owed to the state will help mitigate the adverse financial impact of the outbreak on individuals, families, communities and businesses in New York State, as we continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus.”

People who owe medical bills to any of the five state hospitals or five state veterans’ home, students who owe school debt to State University of New York campuses, as well as people or business who owe certain types of fees to the state, all fall under the umbrella of the debt freeze.

NEW: Effective immediately, @NewYorkStateAG & I are suspending state debt collection. NYers with student debt, medical debt & other state-referred debt will have payments frozen for at least 30 days. We're doing all we can to support those suffering financially due to #COVID19. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 17, 2020

The freeze also extends to accruing interest on existing debt, which will be paused during the 30-day period.

“New Yorkers need to focus on keeping themselves safe and healthy from the coronavirus, and therefore can rest assured that state medical and student debt referred to my office will not be collected against them for at least 30 days,” Attorney General James said. “This is the time when New Yorkers need to rally around each other and pick each other up, which is why I am committed to doing everything in my power to support our state’s residents.”

After 30 days the Office of the Attorney General, which collects state owed debt, will re-examine further action.

If you have any non-medical or non-student debt that is owed to New York, you can apply for a pause on your state debt collection temporarily using this online application or check out the Office of the Attorney General coronavirus website to find out more about the stipulations of the debt freeze, or call 1-800-771-7755.