The New York Times’ stark front page shows the staggering number of unemployed Americans as the US’ COVID-19 case count surpasses China’s

caption A store closed due to coronavirus measures. source Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

The front page of The New York Times edition for March 27 illustrates the staggering number of unemployment claims filed last week as the US imposes strict measures to stop the coronavirus spread.

A chart featured on the page shows that over three million claims were filed last week – millions more than the number of people who filed claims during the 2008 recession.

The US has surpassed China and Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, making the US the center of the outbreak.

An early look at the front page of the first edition of The New York Times for March 27, 2020. https://t.co/ouq8qcYShS pic.twitter.com/N49ew8Rzzq — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 27, 2020

The US has now recorded 85,653 coronavirus cases, compared with 81,782 in China. More than 1,290 people in the US have died from the disease as of Thursday.