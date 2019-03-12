Trump’s luxury hotels, funded by loans from Deutsche Bank, are in the sights of a new probe, reportedly thanks to Michael Cohen’s bombshell testimony to Congress

caption Donald Trump (C) and his family (L-R): son Donald Jr, son Eric, wife Melania and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka cut the ribbon at the new Trump International Hotel October in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

New York’s Attorney General has subpoenaed records from Deutsche Bank, seeking information on the funding for several Trump Organization hotels and the failed buyout of the Buffalo Bills, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Citing an unnamed source briefed on the subpoenas, the Times reported that they were issued late Monday as part of a civil investigation by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

As well as Deutsche Bank, the probe also sought records from New Jersey-based Investors Bank, the report said.

The Deutsche Bank subpoenas are said to relate to loan applications, mortgages, and other lines of credit extended to:

Trump International Hotel in Washington

Trump National Doral outside Miami

Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago

Trump’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

They sought information on Investors bank backing for Trump Park Avenue, according to the report.

According an unnamed investigative source, the probe was prompted by Michael Cohen’s bombshell testimony to Congress two weeks ago.

During the testimony, Cohen alleged that President Donald Trump had inflated his financial assets in statements to submitted to Deutsche Bank. He provided copies of records to lawmakers during the hearing which he says substantiate his claims.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.

Investors Bank, the Trump Organisation and the New York Attorney General’s Office all did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

Deutsche Bank was one of the few institutions to keep lending to Trump after a series of bankruptcies at his casino and hotel empire in the 1990s. The bank lent him $100 million for a series of real estate projects in 2012.

Separately, the bank’s loans to Trump are currently being probed by the Democrat-controlled House Intelligence Committee and Financial Services Committee.

Under a deal with the New York Attorney General’s office, Trump’s charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, in December agreed to dissolve.

The decision followed a lawsuit in which investigators alleged that he used the institution to advance his 2016 presidential campaign and businesses.