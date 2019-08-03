A New York woman drowned during a standup paddleboard yoga class while trying to help a fellow classmate

caption Yoga instructor leads a class during a paddleboard yoga session at Adventure Sports Miami on July 10, 2011 in Miami, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A New York woman drowned after trying to assist a fellow member of her standup paddleboard yoga class, reports on Friday said.

The woman, Lisa Margaritis, 49, who was described by police as an experienced paddleboarder, tried helping a classmate that she saw was having difficulty navigating the strong currents of the Hashamomuck Pond in Long Island, New York.

Margaritis’ board got caught on a bridge piling and she was thrown into the currents, police said. Because she was tethered to her board, police said Margaritis was unable to free herself.

A jogger, who witnessed what was happening, jumped into the water, freed Margaritis, and brought her back to shore. The local Southold first responders performed CPR before taking her to a Long Island hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:52 AM, police said.

Margaritis was a registered nurse and a Judo gold medalist.

“She was a hero in my eyes,” Margaritis’ mother, Jean Weber, told Newsday. “She wanted to save somebody else. She was always kind.”