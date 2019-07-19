‘My guys are f—— savages’: Aaron Boone’s tirade over umpire’s strike zone gets caught on hot mics

source Sarah Stier / Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was less than pleased with rookie umpire Brennan Miller’s calls behind the plate in Thursday’s Game 1 of a doubleheader against division rival Tampa Bay Rays.

He didn’t hold back from giving him an earful after being ejected in the second inning.

It was Miller’s fifth game behind the plate and the team showed frustration with the wide strike zone early on.

None were quite as pronounced as Brett Gardner, who hit the helmet rack and dugout roof repeatedly using his bat in a scene that resembled Bamm-Bamm Rubble in the ‘Flintstones’.

However, it was Boone’s rant that resonated the most and it was all thanks to hot mics, which let everyone hear exactly what he said, expletives and all.

“My guys are f—— savages in that f—— box,” Boone told Miller after getting tossed. “And you’re having a piece-of-s— start to this game. I feel bad for you, but f—— get better. That guy is a good pitcher, but out guys are f—— savages in that box. Our guys are savages in the f—— box. Tighten it up right now, okay?

“Tighten this s— up.”

Here is the full sequence of the Boone ejection. Hot mics galore. pic.twitter.com/R6Vw0qw0qn — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 18, 2019

Gardner instantly applauded his manager’s tirade. The Bleacher Creatures chanted his name. The game continued and the Yankees won 6-2.

The players supported Boone in their post-game interviews, who told reporters, “Sometimes in the heat of the battle, you just kinda utter some things.”

“We loved it as a team. That shows he’s in the trenches with us,” Aaron Judge said. “He’s living and dying on every single pitch and has our back.”

Gardner also agreed that the actions were good to see, “I disagreed with some of the stuff that was going on out there … He’s done that several times now. It’s good to see that he has our back.”

It was the third time this season Boone was ejected.

“He’s been calling us savages all year,” Luke Voit said. “It’s pretty cool. Not a lot of coaches would back it up and use that type of word, but I think we appreciate it. We are a bunch of savages and we’ve gotta keep it going.”