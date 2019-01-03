New York’s governor called Tesla to see if the company could help fix NYC’s subway system

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said at a press conference on Thursday that he reached out to Tesla for ideas to improve New York City’s subway system.

“I called up Tesla, and I said, ‘Here’s the question: We’re trying to move subway cars, get them closer together. Do you have any ideas? You’re talking about flying cars; we’re just talking about moving trains,'” he said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuomo was discussing an idea to improve the signal system used by the city’s subway lines. He said it would take seven to 10 years to install, adding that he thought that was too long.

Cuomo added that he had spoken with other “out-of-the-box” companies, though did not name them.

Tesla makes electric cars but has not announced plans to make flying vehicles. The automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, said in 2018 that he had ideas for an electric plane but that making electric aircraft was not a priority for him.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.