Here’s what we know about the victims of the mosque mass shootings in New Zealand that killed at least 49 people

At least 49 people have been killed in two mass shootings in mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

Dozens of people are being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

Officials in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and India, have said their citizens may have been involved.

There is realtively little detail on the victims so far, and no names have been published, but this is what we know:

At least 41 people were killed in Al Noor Mosque, Christchurch.

At least seven people were killed at Linwood Mosque, around 3 miles away.

caption The location of the two mosques in Christchurch. source Google Maps

At least one person died from their injuries at Christchurch hospital, giving a total death toll of 49.

caption Ambulances drive after reports of shots in a mosque in central Christchurch on Friday. source TVNZ/via REUTERS TV

On top of that, at least 48 people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

caption Emergency services personnel transport a stretcher carrying a person at a hospital in central Christchurch on Friday. source TVNZ/via REUTERS TV

In a statement, David Meates, the chief executive of the Canterbury District Health Board, said that Christchurch hospital is treating 48 people, and that their injuries range from critical to minor.

He said that other health facilities were dealing with more people with gunshot wounds.

“Around 200 family members are on site awaiting news of their loved ones. Together with police we are providing support to these people,” he said.

An unknown number of those are young children.

Meates said the hospitals’ patients include young children, though he did not say how many.

These include a four-year-old child.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a four-year-old boy is in critical condition at Christchurch Hospital.

One person injured is from Malaysia

Malaysia’s high commission in New Zealand said on its Twitter account that “so far, one Malaysian is confirmed injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Saudi Arabia says one of its citizens is among the injured

“A Saudi citizen was injured with non-threatening wounds during the shootings and was reassured of his health and safety,” the Saudi embassy in Wellington said in a statement, Arab News reported.

India fears two Indian nationals, and four people of Indian origin, are among the victims.

India’s high commissioner to New Zealand told the BBC there are unconfirmed reports of two Indian nationals and four people of Indian origin among the victims.

He said there are around 30,000 Indian passport holders and people of Indian origin in Christchurch.