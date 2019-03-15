What we know so far about the suspects in the New Zealand mosque shootings

Three suspects were apprehended in the case of the New Zealand mosque shooting on Friday.

A man tweeted an anti-immigrant manifesto outlining the attack.

Police in New Zealand have arrested three suspects over the fatal shooting of at least 49 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

Here is what we know about them:

Two others have been arrested. Police say they were both found with firearms near the scene of the shootings.

One suspect appears to have video recorded the entire massacre with some form of body or helmet camera.

None of the suspects were known to police or security forces beforehand.

Police would not confirm whether the man charged with murder is Brenton Tarrant, an Australian. A manifesto claiming responsibility was published on his Twitter account.

Police arrested a fourth person, but later said the arrest was “not related” to the shootings.

New Zealand Police said on Twitter a 28-year old man has been charged with murder, and will appear in a Christchurch court on Saturday morning.

caption An image of a man in a video made of the shootings. source Live4

When asked at a press conference if the man charged was Tarrant, Police Commissioner Mike Bush replied, “I know there is a name within the public domain but it would be improper for me to confirm that,” he said.

An anti-immigrant manifesto claiming responsibility was posted on Tarrant’s Twitter account ahead of the attack, the commissioner said.

caption The cover of the racist manifesto published prior to the shootings. source “The Great Replacement”

Tarrant’s Twitter account has now been suspended. So has his Facebook page. But in the 74-page document, the author said the attack was meant to “create an atmosphere of fear” and “incite violence” against Muslims, The Guardian reported.

Tarrant’s former coworker Tracey Gray told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he was a personal trainer in Australia. He is known to have travelled in Europe, Southeast Asia and East Asia, including to North Korea, she said.

“I honestly can’t believe that somebody I have probably had daily dealings with and had shared conversations and interacted with would be capable of something to this extreme,” she told ABC.