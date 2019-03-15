A man rushed to help victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting while shots were still being fired

At least 49 people were killed Friday in a mass shooting at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. At least 48 others were injured.

Carl Pomare was working near the Al Noor Mosque when he saw people running and heard gunshots.

He used his car to set up a cordon and began helping victims wounded in the attack.

At least 49 people were killed and at least 48 injured on Friday in a mass shooting at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Carl Pomare, a manager for Naki Labour Hire, was working near the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch when he saw people running, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“Then we heard the bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” he told the Herald.

According to ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Pomare and his colleagues cordoned off the area to stop people from entering, then jumped out of their cars to help victims wounded in the attack.

He told BBC that ambulances could not enter the scene until it was cleared by police, so they stepped in to do what they could.

“We were trying to keep these people alive until the ambulances could get through,” he said. “People were begging for our help. We made a call to take a father and his daughter who was in a bad way into a car and we managed to get them both out quickly but we don’t know if they survived … The gentleman my co-worker was helping died in his arms after about 30 minutes. It was a scene of carnage.”

Read more: ‘I wish I could’ve done more’: A woman describes what it was like trying to help the victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting

Pomare and his colleagues were on the scene for about an hour and a half assisting those who were injured. People are calling them heroes.

Carl Pomare and his colleagues are #heros. They saw people running for their lives being shot on the street and they turned around, set up a cordon with their work trucks and started assisting the injured while shots were still being fired. #nzattack https://t.co/K3E5eMuI6Z — My (@Maya_MarieT) March 15, 2019

One of the hero’s from the New Zealand Christchurch Mosque shooting, Carl Pomare, on #bbcnews. He & others tried to help people shot outside the mosque, whilst the police made the scene safe. Ambulances were not allowed onto the scene until it was made safe. @DESJADDOO — El Diablo (@eldiablo0786) March 15, 2019

‘They were running for their lives’ Carl Pomare was driving past the mosque when he saw the shooting – he stopped to help the victims. 49 people have been killed in two mosques in Christchurch.https://t.co/dS05Z9LNaC pic.twitter.com/pzmvGnitmC — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) March 15, 2019

Thank you Carl Pomare and there will be many more stories of courage and compassion but this is just so heartbreaking. ???? https://t.co/C29gtnFtYv — Dr Stephen Clarke (@StephenClarkeNZ) March 15, 2019

Listen to the interview with a chap called Carl Pomare, he and his crew parked up, made a cordon, looked after victims, before emergency services arrived. Sounded like a couple of utes with tradies in them. Running towards the danger. — Kate (@Knhannah) March 15, 2019

“I just can’t believe it has happened,” Pomare told the Herald. “We put ourselves at risk, but in the spur of the moment you don’t think of your own safety, just these bodies that were lying there, just ordinary people.”