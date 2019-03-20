New Zealand’s prime minister calls for a global fight against racism and an end to scapegoating immigrants after mass shooting

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there needs to be a global campaign against racism after a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch.

The alleged shooter wrote a 74-page manifesto espousing white nationalist beliefs.

“What New Zealand experienced here was violence brought against us by someone who grew up and learned their ideology somewhere else,” Ardern said.

The man who claimed responsibility for the shooting was an Australian national who wrote a 74-page manifesto that promoted white nationalism and strong anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant sentiments.

Ardern told the BBC that moving forward she has a responsibility to to “weed it out where it exists and make sure that we never create an environment where it can flourish.”

“But I would make that a global call,” she added. “What New Zealand experienced here was violence brought against us by someone who grew up and learned their ideology somewhere else. If we want to make sure globally that we are a safe and tolerant and inclusive world we cannot think about this in terms of boundaries.”

This comes as President Donald Trump faces criticism for not expressing concern about the documented rise in white nationalism and related violence in his response to the New Zealand massacre.

Trump was mentioned in the alleged shooter’s manifesto as a “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

The president has rejected having any connections to the shooting or the alleged perpetrator’s ideology. Earlier this week, Trump accused the “Fake News Media” of attempting to blame him for the anti-Muslim massacre.