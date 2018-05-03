New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tackles her country’s biggest conspiracy theory in latest tourism campaign video

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern teams up with Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby in their latest video about their country constantly being left off world maps. YouTube /100% Pure New Zealand

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby have joined forces to unravel one of history’s greatest mysteries: Why does New Zealand keep disappearing off world maps?

On Tuesday (May 1), Ardern released a video on her Facebook page featuring Rhys Darby – of Flight of the Concords fame – frantically trying to get to the bottom of the conundrum while pestering her about his findings.

The video is a part of the #getNZonthemap publicity campaign initiated by Ardern and Tourism New Zealand to encourage tourists to visit the islands.

“We’re calling on the world to help get New Zealand on the map, and to come visit,” Ardern said.

The campaign was inspired by the widely circulated conspiracy theory by New Zealand fans about the country’s bizarre frequency of omissions from world maps.

In 2017, a webpage titled MapsWithoutNZ was created on social discussion website Reddit for its 40,000 subscribers to post their own examples of the blunder.

Several news agencies from the likes of BBC, Conde Nast Traveler and The Telegraph have also previously reported extensively on the matter.

The video begins with Darby receiving a scoop about the so-called conspiracy which prompts him to immediately conduct an investigation into the matter.

The climax shows a montage of him attempting to connect the dots, finding that New Zealand is missing from many other maps in places such as Vancouver International Village, Starbucks outlets, Central Park Zoo and Ikea.

Even the popular board game Risk and Spanish in-flight magazines are found guilty of omitting the country from their maps, according to the video.

At the end of his sleuthing, Darby derives several convoluted deductions from his research about who he thinks the perpetrators of New Zealand’s disappearance could be.

“I’ve boiled it down to a few things. Australia wants our tourists, England want to get rid of the All Blacks, and the wine industry, they can’t beat our Pinot or Sav!” says Darby.

The video has been viewed more than 500,000 times and garnered over 15,000 reactions, 8,500 shares and 1,800 comments.

Facebook users unanimously praised the video’s lighthearted nature and tongue-in-cheek humour.

Ironically, many New Zealanders commented that they are more than happy to have their country obscured from the world’s view.

“New Zealand missing off world maps is definitely a bit of fun but it’s also a little bit serious when tourism is our largest export industry. We have a whole world of potential visitors out there who really need to know where to find us,” said Ardern.