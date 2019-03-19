The New Zealand shooter botched his 2nd mosque attack by going to the wrong side, which let dozens of people escape, survivor says

The Christchurch shooter who killed 50 people in two mosques last week attacked the second mosque from the wrong side, which gave people time to hide and likely prevented dozens of extra deaths, a survivor said.

The New Zealand shooter who killed 50 people in two mosque shootings last Friday attacked his second target from the wrong side, which likely prevented dozens of deaths, a survivor said.

The gunman approached Linwood mosque on a side that had no door, which led him to open fire through a window and on people in the gravel driveway outside, survivor Mohammed Akheel Uddin told Stuff.

This alerted people inside the mosque to hide in the ladies’ prayer room, which could be locked, or to make an escape, Uddin said.

caption The driveway of Linwood mosque. Amateur footage from the aftermath of the attack seen by INSIDER showed dead bodies lying on the gravel. source Google Maps

“By the time he was in the right place, we [hid] ourselves,” he added. “It was panic. It was a very terrible situation.”

“If he was coming straight away to the main door, everybody would be maybe no more here.”

caption The front door of the Linwood mosque. source Google Maps

Uddin also described his reaction when he realized there was an active shooter at the mosque.

“I broke my prayer and I saw from the window three dead bodies there,” he told stuff.

“I said: ‘[Get] down. Something is happening outside. People get on the floor.’ I called the people to get inside the ladies section,” he added. “It’s a safe place, you can lock it from inside. Then I saw him.”

“[The shooter] just started firing everywhere,” Uddin said. “After that I suddenly saw many bodies. Everywhere there’s bodies. People lie down. Blood is coming here. I was trying to escape. People they are going, trying to rush out.”

“I just try to escape, escape, escape. Because we don’t know what’s going on. The shooting. Small people are dying, small babies, old people. Some people injured want to go out but they can’t,” he added.

“They are still shooting the dead bodies. Some people are alive because the dead bodies are covering them up.”

Moments before the Linwood mosque shooting the gunman had killed 41 people at the Al Noor mosque, 3-1/2 miles miles away.

Seven people were killed at Linwood, while two others died in hospital after the shootings. It’s not clear where the two others were worshipping.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian man, was charged with murder. He fired his lawyer earlier this week and plans to represent himself at his next court hearing.