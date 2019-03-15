Someone claiming to be the New Zealand mosque gunman posted a racist manifesto online before the attack

In a document posted online before the massacre of at least 49 in two New Zealand mosques, the author justified killing to create an “atmosphere of fear.”

The document praises far-right terrorists, and describes hatred for Muslims and immigrants. The author describes him or herself as a “racist” and a “fascist.”

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the killings.

He has been described as an an “extremist, right-wing” terrorist by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In a racist manifesto posted online before a series of mass shootings in mosques in New Zealand left at least 49 dead, the author justified committing mass murder to create an “atmosphere of fear.”

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the attacks, which targeted two mosques in Christchurch.

When asked at a press conference, police in New Zealand declined to say whether a widely-reported name – Brenton Tarrant – is that of the suspect.

A Twitter account under Tarrant’s name posted a link to the manifesto before the attack, and biographical details in the document are the same as those of the suspect.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the gunman, an Australian national, as an “extremist, right-wing” terrorist.

Two other people are also in police custody.

caption The logo from the manifesto. source The Great Replacement

In the 74-page document titled “The Great Replacement,” which is circulating online despite attempts by social media companies to remove it, the author describes his background as “just a regular White man.” He says he carried out the attack “to take a stand to ensure a future for my people.”

The author describes himself as a “racist” and a “fascist.”

The Huffington Post reported that the document was posted on the suspect’s Twitter account before being deleted. They said it was also posted on the messaging board 8Chan, an online hub for white nationalists.

INSIDER located a copy via Google search.

The document outlines a series of grievances long familiar from far-right propaganda and white nationalist messaging boards. The author pledges to “take revenge on the invaders for the hundreds and thousands of deaths caused by foreign invaders.”

The author justifies attacking New Zealand, because he says it would highlight that even the relatively remote nation is not “free from mass immigration.”

The document focuses on the history Islam and the West, with the author describing a hatred of Muslim immigrants in Europe. He cites the “white genocide” theory central to white nationalist ideology, that holds white people are being deliberately pushed into a demographic minority, in part because their birth rate is lower than that of other ethnic groups.

The author claims inspiration from far-right mass killers Anders Breivik, a Norwegian white nationalist who killed 77 people, many of them children, in 2011.

He also cites Dylann Roof, who killed nine African-Americans at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

The author claims to have used firearms in the attack for the “extra media coverage they would provide and the affect it could have on the politics of United States and thereby the political situation of the world.”

Experts have said the document is laced with the ironic references familiar from alt-right online culture, with the author praising “edgy” memes as a means of spreading racist ideas.

In pictures posted on the suspect’s Twitter account before it was deleted, magazine barrels are shown on which the names of far-right mass killers are inscribed, as well as European figures who fought the Ottoman Turks in the 17th century.

The suspect reportedly livestreamed the killings on Facebook.