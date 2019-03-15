People are gathering at mosques around the world with heartwarming messages of solidarity after the mass shooting in New Zealand

caption Jewish supporters at Al Rahman Mosque in New York City. source Courtesy of Jeremy Tibbetts

At least 49 people were killed Friday in a mass shooting at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. At least 48 others were injured.

People are assembling and leaving messages of solidarity at mosques around the world.

Some are leaving flowers and signs expressing their support.

Others are joining prayer services or standing guard outside.

At least 49 people were killed and at least 48 injured on Friday in a mass shooting at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

In response, people are assembling and leaving messages of sympathy, solidarity, and support at mosques around the world.

In New York City, local Jewish communities gathered at Al Rahman Mosque in Washington Heights.

caption “Jews of Washington Heights stand with our Muslim neighbors. Love is stronger than hate.” source Courtesy of Moty Raven

They posted signs expressing their support.

caption Jewish supporters at Al Rahman Mosque in New York City. source Courtesy of Jeremy Tibbetts

Members of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, an LGBTQ+ synagogue in New York City, assembled in front of their synagogue building and then visited with local Muslim clergy.

Standing proud solidarity with our Muslim cousins as they head into prayer. pic.twitter.com/RLKxrkN8Su — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) March 15, 2019

About a dozen clergy visited the Muslim community after their prayers. Almost all were Jewish. pic.twitter.com/K50OVp3OOW — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) March 15, 2019

In Longwood, Florida, supporters held signs reading “We love Muslims” and “We are with you” outside a mosque.

In Maryland, two women stood outside their local mosque with a sign that read “Support our Muslim neighbors.”

So my friend Sandy & I went and stood in front our neighborhood mosque this afternoon during prayers to show #Unity.

3 guys brought us water. A #Muslim woman offered fresh strawberries. So many came up to say Thanks!

I hope it helped a little

We don’t condone #Islamophobia here! pic.twitter.com/5W4OPenV6R — Kate Marley (@Boudicca2017) March 15, 2019

At the Islamic Society Mosque in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, people greeted Muslim worshippers with signs that said “Your Jewish family stands with you.”

Another sign greeting those entering the Mosque from the Jewish community. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/KAh3gZ2f39 — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) March 15, 2019

At Madinah Mosque in Toronto, well-wishers left a bouquet of flowers containing the message “Your community stands with you.”

I went to the Madinah Mosque today to give support to the congregation after the horrible events in New Zealand. Someone from our community had come earlier with these flowers. Our community supports our Muslim sisters and brothers. We oppose hate. We mourn. pic.twitter.com/AImYeFh60V — Peter Tabuns (@Peter_Tabuns) March 15, 2019

Another mosque in Toronto received a note expressing condolences and flowers.

Touched to see Canadian-New Zealanders deliver this message of kindness at the local mosque today. Such sadness today. And anger at all the hatred and ignorance in this world. #NewZealandMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/7BWJWHNunB — Chris Houston (@chris_m_h) March 15, 2019

People brought flowers to Masjid Al-Iman mosque in Victoria, British Columbia, and stayed to attend services.

Well wishers delivering flowers in advance of today's 1:30 prayer at the mosque, when 500 people are expected to attend. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/Gk9TFC49aH — Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) March 15, 2019

Finsbury Park Mosque in London received messages of solidarity in flowers and cards.

Today after the horrific terrorist attack in #NewZealandMosqueShooting this what we received from members of our local community, a message of solidarity and peace, a resilient community like that won’t be broken by cowards! pic.twitter.com/HhUgeVdqfF — Finsbury Park Mosque (@FPMosque) March 15, 2019

New Zealander Tory Dravitzki placed flowers at a local mosque near his home, saying he said he wanted Muslims to see “people of the community actually caring about them as well.”

"I've never been to a mosque…I don't want them to feel scared…I want them to know people care” – Words from a Gold Coast man visiting a mosque to lay flowers following the Christchurch terror attack. Report on 7 News at 6pm. #Christchurch #7News pic.twitter.com/RofpehZhIj — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) March 15, 2019

Read more about the New Zealand mosque attacks:

‘Oh God, please let this guy run out of bullets’: Survivors describe New Zealand mosque terror attacks that killed 49 people

Tech firms are scrambling to keep dozens of copies of videos showing the New Zealand mosque shootings off their platforms