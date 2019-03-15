New Zealand police investigate house 200 miles from Christchurch after mass shooting kills 49

caption Somerville Street, Dunedin, in New Zealand, which police cordoned off to investigate a house linked to a mass shooting which killed 49 people. It is not clear which house is being searched. source Google Street View

New Zealand police are investigating a house in connection with the Christchurch mass shooting.

The house is in Dunedin, about 200 miles from the mosques where the attack happened.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder, and two more suspects are in custody.

New Zealand police are investigating a house 200 miles from the site of brutal mass shootings which killed at least 49 people in the city of Christchurch.

The home is in the city of Dunedin, in the Otago region of New Zealand’s south island.

Authorities cordoned off the area around the house, on Somerville Street, and neighbors were evacuated, the police said on Twitter.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden confirmed that the shooting was a terror attack, and described the suspects as extremists.

The attack started at 1:40 p.m. local time when a man opened fire on Muslim worshippers at Masjid Al Noor Mosque. Shortly after, another shooter attacked a mosque in Linwood, about a 10-minute drive away.

Read more: This timeline of the Christchurch mosque shootings shows how the massacre of 49 Muslim worshippers unfolded in New Zealand

There are three suspects in custody, one of whom has been charged for murder, authorities said. The 28-year-old man will appear in court in Christchurch on Saturday morning.

One of the suspects is an Australian national, police commissioner Mike Bush confirmed. The attackers were not on terror watch lists in New Zealand or Australia, he said.

Police also found two improved explosive devices on one of the attackers’ cars.

New Zealand authorities have not publicly identified the suspects. Social media users are circulating an anti-immigrant manifesto and a livestream of the attack, posted on now-suspended accounts under the name Brenton Tarrant.

“I know there is a name within the public domain, but it would be improper for me to confirm that,” Bush told reporters.

The 74-page manifesto appeared on Tarrant’s Twitter account shortly before the first attack.

In the document titled “The Great Replacement,” the author identifies himself as a 28-year-old Australian man who wants to “take revenge on the invaders for the hundreds and thousands of deaths caused by foreign invaders.”

Read more: Someone claiming to be the New Zealand mosque gunman posted a racist manifesto online before the attack

The Facebook livestream of the mass shooting appears to have been filmed by an attacker with some kind of body camera.