A huge car fire has broken out at Newark Airport

Dozens of cars caught on fire at a parking lot at Newark Airport on Thursday morning, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air.

The affected parking lot is near a number of runways.

The local ABC7 news is broadcasting live footage of the burning cars and fire fighters on the scene.

