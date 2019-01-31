A huge car fire has broken out at Newark Airport

- source
Dozens of cars caught on fire at a parking lot at Newark Airport on Thursday morning, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air.
The affected parking lot is near a number of runways.
The local ABC7 news is broadcasting live footage of the burning cars and fire fighters on the scene.
Twitter user @zach_shaw_ also posted a video of the smoke from a distance.
