Newark International Airport closed for second time in two weeks after another United flight emergency

caption Newark Liberty International Airport is seen from a Customs and Border Protection (CBP), helicopter. source John Moore/Getty

An “emergency” situation at Newark Liberty Airport temporarily shut down departures and arrivals Saturday.

The New Jersey airport tweeted to confirm the disruption, which reportedly came from a United Airlines flight making an emergency landing after taking off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

This is the second incident in two weeks that has caused the airport to shutter after the tires on a United Airlines jet blew out as it landed at Newark earlier this month.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Newark Liberty Airport was closed temporarily Saturday morning after an “emergency” situation that shut down departures and arrivals at the airport.

The New Jersey airport tweeted that as of 9 a.m. local time, an “airport emergency” had stalled all flights and passengers should check with their airlines before beginning their travel.

Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport [30] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 29, 2019

This is the second incident in two weeks that has caused the airport to shutter after the tires on a United Airlines jet blew out as it landed at Newark earlier this month. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Over 400 flights were delayed after the tires on a Boeing 757 operated by United Airlines blew out during landing

Business Insider could not independently verify the reason for the emergency landing. A call to officials at the Port Authority was not immediately returned.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website said there was a traffic management system underway after an unspecified aircraft incident and that both arrivals and departures would experience delays of 46 and 60 minutes, which are expected to increase.

A Twitter user who said he was on the flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Houston’s George Bush Airport, posted that a United Airlines flight had made a safe emergency landing in Newark.

UA2098 LGA-IAH had to make an emergency landing at EWR. Best I know–had a flat tire on takeoff(?), friction in the wheel well created some smoke. Flight crew and emergency response teams are top-notch. pic.twitter.com/oR2ndSUU0J — John Murray (@jmurray26) June 29, 2019

Passengers on different flights took to social media to describe disruptions in flights at other airports. CBC journalist Jen White tweeted that her departure from Toronto was delayed, pending further information.

Sitting on a flight in Toronto waiting for takeoff to Newark and the pilot says that airport has been closed due to an emergency situation. We’re told there will be an update in an hour. #ewr — Jen White (@j_whites) June 29, 2019

One user appeared to described that the flight he was on was diverted more than 60 miles north to New York’s Stewart Aiport, which sits in the state’s Hudson Valley, above Manhattan.