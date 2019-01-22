Flights headed for Newark airport had to be temporarily grounded after 2 drones were spotted flying nearby

caption Newark Liberty International Airport is seen from a Customs and Border Protection (CBP), helicopter source John Moore/Getty

A ground stop was issued for Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Tuesday due to drone activity.

During the ground stop, flights headed for Newark were held at their point of departure.

According to ABC News, the FAA confirmed that two drones were spotted in the path of planes landing at Newark Airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman confirmed to ABC News that two drones were spotted around 3,500 feet above Teterboro, New Jersey which is directly in the path of planes headed for landing at Newark.

As a result, a ground stop was issued at around 5:30 pm for EWR. During the ground stop, flights headed for Newark were held at their point of departure.

This is to prevent aircraft on final approach from colliding with the drones that can cause substantial damage to an airliner.

The ground stop lasted roughly an hour and has since been lifted. According to FAA data, the ground stop has resulted in an average delay of 55 minutes for inbound flights. Some flights may be delayed as long as two and a half hours.

Representatives from neither the FAA nor from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the organization that operates the airport, were not immediately available for comment.

Newark Liberty International Airport is located roughly 10 miles west of New York City and is one of the main airports serving the Big Apple.

In recent months a series of drone sightings paralyzed the two largest airports in the UK. London Gatwick Airport was shut down for more than a day due to the drone activity December. Earlier this month, London Heathrow Airport was shut down for part of an afternoon due to the potential presence of a drone.