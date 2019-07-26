Newborn babies were dressed as pickles to celebrate an annual dill festival in Pittsburgh

caption Newborn babies were dressed as pickles for the event. source UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

On Monday, newborn babies at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania were dressed in blankets and hats to make them look like pickles.

The outfits were created in conjunction with the city’s annual Picklesburgh festival, which offers various types of pickled food and pickle-themed activities.

In a press release shared with INSIDER, the hospital said it created the outfits to “celebrate Picklesburgh by costuming newborns as their mother’s favorite pregnancy craving.”

Each outfit was knitted by a nurse who works at the hospital, according to Today.

A Pennsylvania hospital got a special “dill-ivery” this week in the form of babies dressed as pickles.

On Monday, the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh welcomed four newborns by dressing them in green knit blankets and hats that made them look like the beloved snack, according to a press release sent to INSIDER.

In addition to their knit blankets and caps, the newborns also wore customized onesies that read “special dill-ivery.”

caption A newborn baby at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. source UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

The knit outfits were created by a nurse, according to Today, and featured green bumps that were reminiscent of the food.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital showcased the outfits in conjunction with the city’s annual Picklesburgh festival, which offers various types of pickled food and themed activities.

In a press release sent to INSIDER, the hospital said it hoped to bring “dill-light to its nursery” by “costuming newborns as their mother’s favorite pregnancy craving.”

caption Newborns also donned pickle-themed T-shirts. source UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

This year, Pittsburgh is hosting its annual pickle festival between July 26 and July 28. According to the event’s website, the festival goes “beyond the dill pickle” and celebrates “international dishes, prepared foods, and artisan cocktails that feature pickled ingredients.”

Festival attendees can also partake in everything from pickling demonstrations to pickle-juice drinking competitions.