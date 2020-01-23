This $2 million Porsche-designed RV has a full bedroom and bathroom — see inside

- source
- Newell Coach has created the 2020 Newell Coach p50 build number 1675, a luxurious recreational vehicle it’s selling for $2 million.
- The company has a longstanding partnership with Porsche Design, which collaborated on the motor home’s body design, according to Newell.
- There is a dinette, kitchen, bedroom and living area with three beds in the recreational vehicle.
Newell Coach has created the 2020 Newell Coach p50 build number 1675, a home on wheels for $2 million.
The company has been crafting motorhomes for half a century, and the p50 was created to honor the company’s 50th anniversary. Newell also has a longstanding partnership with Porsche Design, which collaborated on the “body style” of the motorhome.
The RV seller makes its own body and chassis for the home, and each vehicle is built to order, allowing the interior and layout to be completely customizable as well.
“Custom designed and custom engineered for the customer,” president of Newell Coach Karl Blade said in a statement.
The maker claims there is a focus on “intuitive controls and consistent performance” throughout the home that is made of “luxurious materials.” Newell builds are typically 45 feet long, weigh 60,000 pounds, and are 600 square feet, according to the company.
Most of their customers are self-made entrepreneurs that have experience RVing, according to Newell.
Keep scrolling to see this opulent home on wheels:
The home has keyless entry.
The vehicle has 605 horsepower with 1,950 pound-feet of torque.
“Add to that the highest available payload capacity in the luxury class, it’s easy to understand why Newell’s reputation for mechanical leadership is unsurpassed.”
The driver seat has massage, heating, and cooling features.
Its accompanying passenger seat has the same options, but can also be reclined.
The vehicle has a radar detector and camera system and the dashboard includes navigation, radio, Bluetooth, and mp3 connection capabilities.
There is also a 20-kilowatt generator that helps power multiple appliances…
…including the four air conditioners mounted on the roof.
The van comes with a washer and dryer unit.
It also has a kitchen.
There are two induction cooktops…
…as well as a refrigerator and freezer.
There’s also a dish drawer and garbage disposal.
The dinette is expandable…
…and the ottoman doubles as a coffee table.
There are multiple televisions throughout the unit. This includes a 49-inch television in the overhead, 28-inch at the dinette, and a 55-inch in the bedroom.
Surround sound systems are included.
The two couches can be slid out into beds.
The bed-sofa and jackknife sofa-bed are both leather and fabric.
The bedroom has a “junior king size bed” with nightstands by its sides.
Multiple decorative lights can be found throughout the interior.
The porcelain tile floor was made to look like wood.
Quartz countertops adorn the bathroom in the rear of the portable home.
The rear bathroom includes mirrors, a sink…
…and a shower.
The standup shower makes no compromises and looks standard-size.
There are flush mount windows which help save space, according to the manufacturer.
A power washer is located outside of the vehicle to keep the exterior clean.
Although this build has already been sold, another 2020 Newell Coach p50 with a slightly different layout is still available at $2,099,562.
There are also two more builds that Newell will release soon.
