This $2 million Porsche-designed RV has a full bedroom and bathroom — see inside

Newell Coach has created the 2020 Newell Coach p50 build number 1675, a home on wheels for $2 million.

The company has been crafting motorhomes for half a century, and the p50 was created to honor the company’s 50th anniversary. Newell also has a longstanding partnership with Porsche Design, which collaborated on the “body style” of the motorhome.

The RV seller makes its own body and chassis for the home, and each vehicle is built to order, allowing the interior and layout to be completely customizable as well.

“Custom designed and custom engineered for the customer,” president of Newell Coach Karl Blade said in a statement.

The maker claims there is a focus on “intuitive controls and consistent performance” throughout the home that is made of “luxurious materials.” Newell builds are typically 45 feet long, weigh 60,000 pounds, and are 600 square feet, according to the company.

Most of their customers are self-made entrepreneurs that have experience RVing, according to Newell.

The home has keyless entry.

caption Exterior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The vehicle has 605 horsepower with 1,950 pound-feet of torque.

caption The interior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50 source Newell

“Add to that the highest available payload capacity in the luxury class, it’s easy to understand why Newell’s reputation for mechanical leadership is unsurpassed.”

caption Exterior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The driver seat has massage, heating, and cooling features.

caption Driver’s seat in the 2020 Newell Coach p50 source Newell

Its accompanying passenger seat has the same options, but can also be reclined.

caption Passenger seat in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The vehicle has a radar detector and camera system and the dashboard includes navigation, radio, Bluetooth, and mp3 connection capabilities.

caption Couch in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

There is also a 20-kilowatt generator that helps power multiple appliances…

caption Rear bathroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

…including the four air conditioners mounted on the roof.

caption Interior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The van comes with a washer and dryer unit.

caption Bedroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

It also has a kitchen.

caption Kitchen in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

There are two induction cooktops…

caption Kitchen sink in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

…as well as a refrigerator and freezer.

caption Kitchen in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

There’s also a dish drawer and garbage disposal.

caption Dinette in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The dinette is expandable…

caption Dinette in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

…and the ottoman doubles as a coffee table.

caption Coffee table in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

There are multiple televisions throughout the unit. This includes a 49-inch television in the overhead, 28-inch at the dinette, and a 55-inch in the bedroom.

caption Television in the bedroom of the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

Surround sound systems are included.

caption Dinette in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The two couches can be slid out into beds.

caption Interior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The bed-sofa and jackknife sofa-bed are both leather and fabric.

caption Sofa in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The bedroom has a “junior king size bed” with nightstands by its sides.

caption Bedroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

Multiple decorative lights can be found throughout the interior.

caption Light fixture in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The porcelain tile floor was made to look like wood.

caption Toilet in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

Quartz countertops adorn the bathroom in the rear of the portable home.

caption Sink in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The rear bathroom includes mirrors, a sink…

caption Bathroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

…and a shower.

caption Shower in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

The standup shower makes no compromises and looks standard-size.

caption Rear bathroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

caption Sink in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

There are flush mount windows which help save space, according to the manufacturer.

caption Interior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

A power washer is located outside of the vehicle to keep the exterior clean.

caption Exterior of the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

Although this build has already been sold, another 2020 Newell Coach p50 with a slightly different layout is still available at $2,099,562.

caption Bathroom in the 2020 Newell Coach p50. source Newell

There are also two more builds that Newell will release soon.