The new Samsung Galaxy A70 with 3 rear lenses will cost just S$498 when it hits stores tomorrow

The Samsung Galaxy A70 (left) and Galaxy A20. Samsung

Barely more than a month after Samsung had launched its Galaxy A10, A30 and A50 smartphones in Singapore, the electronics company has already unveiled the next members of its Galaxy A line-up of devices.

On Thursday (May 16), Samsung announced that its Galaxy A20 and A70 mid-range smartphones will soon be available for retail in Singapore.

The Galaxy A70 will arrive on Saturday (May 18) at a retail price of S$498 (US$217), while the Galaxy A20 lands in stores on May 25 and will cost just S$248.

Both the A20 and A70 are fitted with Super AMOLED displays, with the former sporting a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display while the latter boasts a slightly larger 6.7 FHD+ Infinity-U Display.

The A70 comes with three types of lenses on its rear – Main, Depth and Ultra-Wide Angle – along with an artificial intelligence-powered Optimiser function. The A20 will only have the Ultra-Wide Angle lens for its secondary camera.

The two smartphones will have fast charging capability to go along with their batteries – 4,000mAh for the A20 and 4,500mAh for the A70.

The A70 comes with an on-screen optical fingerprint sensor while the A20 has a rear fingerprint sensor.

The microSD-compatible A20 and A70 have 32GB and 128GB internal storage capacity respectively, which can be upgraded to 512GB.

The Galaxy A70 comes in black, white and blue, and will be available at selected local telecommunication operators, major consumer electronics and IT stores, authorised mobile retailers, Samsung Experience Stores and Lazada.sg.

The Galaxy A20, which only comes in black, will be available exclusively at Singtel and M1 stores.

