A newlywed couple traveled to 33 countries for their honeymoon, and the bride wore her dress the whole time

caption Nick and Zoe Aust in Vienna, Austria. source Courtesy Nick Aust

Nick and Zoe Aust saved up for two years in order to travel the world after their wedding.

The newlyweds visited 33 countries in 2018, including Turkey, China, India, and the Seychelles – and Zoe decided to bring her wedding dress along for the ride.

The Austs tracked the honeymoon travels on marrymeintravel, their successful Instagram account-turned-travelogue, which has accumulated over 30,000 followers.

Newlyweds Nick and Zoe Aust saved up for two years before both getting married and spending 2018 traveling the world. And the trip was far from ordinary. The Austs traveled to 33 countries, Zoe quitting her jobs to embark on the honeymoon of a lifetime, and documenting their journey on popular Instagram account marrymeintravel.

Nick and Zoe first met in high school, though they didn’t really know each other at the time — but after reconnecting years later, the couple bonded over a shared love of travel.

caption Nick and Zoe Aust in Paris. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“We dated for about a year and a half, and then Nick randomly told me not to make plans for an upcoming weekend,” Zoe Aust told INSIDER. “Soon after I found out we were going to Iceland, and then on to Paris. On the last day of our trip, Nick woke me up early to walk to breakfast. On the way there he dropped to one knee and asked me to be his wife, directly in front of the Eiffel Tower.”

This engagement abroad would set the tone for the Austs’ post-marriage plans.

caption The couple in Paris. source Courtesy Nick Aust

Knowing they’d take a long trip sometime together, the two began working extra jobs and saved up for two years. Around the time of their wedding, Nick’s company was sold, and the two decided this was the time to take the plunge and take that journey.

After tying the knot in December 2017, the newlyweds resolved to take the year-long honeymoon in 2018.

caption The Austs at the Great Wall of China. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“You can never really wait for life to perfectly fall into place to accomplish your dreams,” Zoe Aust told INSIDER.

caption The couple in the Judean Desert in Israel. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“Life moves quickly. I feel like I blinked and all of a sudden I’m about to be 28,” Zoe said. “We knew it was now or never. And to this day leaving when we did remains one of our best decisions.”

Many of the 33 countries were bucket list destinations for either Zoe or Nick, and Nick spent extra hours researching flight options to see what countries the couple could tack onto their pre-planned travels.

caption The couple in Cape Town, South Africa. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“The 33 countries were a mix of our bucket list places and places that didn’t cost anything extra to get to,” Zoe said. “For example, we never planned on going to Malaysia, but we had to stop there in order to go to Nepal (one of my bucket list places). So, we extended our layover and added Malaysia to our travels.”

And Zoe decided to take the journey a step further by bringing her wedding dress along for the ride.

caption Zoe Aust wearing her wedding dress at Mt. Everest. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“Why not do something else outside of our comfort zones,” Aust said, “by wearing our wedding attire at some of the incredible places we were traveling to? In the end we figured at least we would have some cool pictures. We never expected it to take off like this.”

Zoe’s dress has been everywhere, from Mt. Everest to India …

caption Zoe Aust wearing her dress at the Taj Mahal. source Courtesy Nick Aust

… to the Seychelles …

caption Zoe Aust in the Seychelles. source Courtesy Nick Aust

… where it got a little wet.

… and all the way to Barcelona.

caption The Austs in Barcelona, Spain. source Courtesy Nick Aust

Among the sites of Barcelona are buildings designed by iconic architect Antoni Gaudi like the Sagrada Familia.

“There are a few beads missing and it’s not as bright as it used to be, but you’d never know this dress traveled around the world for 10 months,” Zoe told INSIDER.

caption Zoe Aust in Sydney, Australia. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“It’s filled with so many memories now. Not just from 10 months of travel but also from our original wedding day. I’m forever thankful to [Ferrera] Watters for creating this dress.”

After visiting dozens of countries, it’s hard for the Austs to pick a favorite.

caption The Austs in Montenegro. source Courtesy Nick Aust

For Nick, it’s most likely Japan: a country whose culture, cuisine, and history has fascinated him for years.

For Zoe, it may not be where you’d expect: Cappadocia, Turkey.

caption The couple in Cappadocia, Turkey. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“I felt this overflowing peace there,” she said. “Every day, 150 hot air balloons go off in the morning. Watching them all take off is something I’ll never forget. Nick and I both agree that Turkish people are some of the kindest people we met on our trip.”

“Turkey for me was exactly why we started our Instagram: to inspire people to go outside of their comfort zones,” Zoe said.

caption The couple in Turkey. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“Many people were confused when we told them we were traveling to Turkey,” Zoe said. “So many asked why or if it was safe … Once we posted our Turkey pictures, those same people that were confused messaged us and told us they were planning their own trips to Turkey.”

The Austs have been tracking all of their travels on their successful Instagram account called marrymeintravel for the past year.

caption The Austs in Rome, Italy. source Courtesy Nick Aust

They’ve accumulated over 30,000 followers.

The couple believes the secret to their Instagram’s success is honesty.

caption The Austs in Santorini, Greece. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“We never wanted to showcase a perfect travel couple because that’s not reality. What you see is what you get on our page,” Zoe said. “Instagram has just motivated us to keep ourselves accountable, to always present what’s really going on. It’s also been a fantastic tool for meeting other travelers and learning their stories.”

The Austs plan to keep updating their Instagram as they settle in New York City in 2019.

caption The couple in Tokyo, Japan. source Courtesy Nick Aust

They’re partnering with a company named STOOP to show their followers around the city’s “no strings attached” real estate, so other couples can benefit from temporary abodes, just like they did while traipsing the globe.

But “settling” is a loose term for the adventurous duo.

caption Nick and Zoe in Thailand. source Courtesy Nick Aust

“We have some upcoming trips planned for this year,” Aust said. “Our goal is still, and will always be, to help others in any way we can. So if we can blog about our adventures and help someone plan their own trip along the way? That’s a win for us.”