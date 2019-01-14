Newmont Mining to buy Goldcorp in a $10 billion deal to create the world’s largest gold producer

caption Liquid gold is poured to form gold dore bars at Newmont Mining’s Carlin gold mine operation near Elko. source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Newmont Mining plans to buy smaller rival Goldcorp in a $10 billion deal that would create the world’s largest gold producer.

The deal highlights further consolidation in the gold mining space, following the Barrick Gold-Randgold Resources merger.

Newmont Mining, the giant Colorado-based gold miner, said Monday it would buy Canadian rival Goldcorp for $10 billion in a stock-for-stock transaction. The deal would create the world’s largest gold producer called Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont said it would acquire all of Goldcorp’s outstanding common shares, buying each share for 0.3280 of a Newmont share – a 17% premium to Friday’s closing price, according to the companies’ announcement. The newly formed Newmont Goldcorp shares would look to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The combined company would offer a $0.56 a share dividend – the highest annual dividend among senior gold producers, according to a press release.

The deal highlights further consolidation in the gold-producer space. Barrick Gold and Randgold Resources said last year they would merge, and the deal was completed earlier this year.

On Monday, shares of Newmont Mining fell about 6% in pre-market trading, while Goldcorp surged nearly 10%. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Exchange-Traded Fund was up just under 1% in pre-market trading.

The price of gold has risen 4% in the last three months amid widespread market volatility; the asset is typically considered a safe haven for investors.

