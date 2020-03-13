This $67,000 electric motorcycle made from real wood can be fully charged in 40 minutes

caption The Newton Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

French motorcycle company Newron Motors announced a new design for a wooden, electric motorcycle.

The EV-1 charges fully in about 40 minutes and can go from 0-62 mph in three seconds.

The motorcycle is now available to preorder.

Electric-powered vehicles are everywhere, from cars to yachts, and now motorcycles are in on sustainability, too. French company Newron Motors announced it is taking orders for a wooden electric motorcycle that has been called steampunk.

After the prototype debuted last year, it wasn’t clear if the company would ever actually create the EV-1. Other electric motorcycles are on the market, but this one has a unique look. The EV-1 is now available for preorder, although Newron has only committed to making 12 so far.

Here’s a closer look at the motorcycle.

The EV-1 is built around the large central battery pack.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

Besides being a necessary part of the motorcycle, the battery pack is also highlighted in the design that leaves it exposed.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

Designed for speed and sustainability, the wheels have ultra-light carbon rims for added agility.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

The lithium-ion battery can fully charge in 40 minutes.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmh, or 62 mph, in three seconds.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

The top speed is limited to 136 mph.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

A fully charged battery can power the EV-1 for up to 186 miles in the city, or about 136 miles on the highway.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

Newron’s app also gives drivers the ability to check the vehicle’s battery level and other settings, and share past ride information.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

The bike comes in a few finishes: ebony…

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

Oak…

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

Red Cedar…

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

…and White Ash.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

With a €2,000 (about $2,250) deposit, the bikes are fully customizable. Customers can add a passenger seat, footrests, and other specifications.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

The company estimates the final product will cost about €60,000, or $67,000, available starting in 2021.

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

caption Newron Motors EV-1. source Newron Motors

