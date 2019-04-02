News reporter keeps his cool as an apparent Trump supporter heckles a local news reporter on camera

caption Michael Gordon, a local KVIA news reporter, and a heckler. source Screenshot via Michael Gordon/Twitter

An apparent supporter of President Donald Trump heckled a news reporter for the El Paso-area ABC News affiliate KVIA, according to video of the encounter posted on Twitter on Monday.

“You spread fake news,” the unidentified woman, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, chanted in Michael Gordon’s ear. “You should be ashamed of yourselves,” she said.

Gordon shared video of the incident, but said he held “absolutely no ill towards the woman” from the incident.

It’s not unusual for news reporters to encounter hecklers, especially at politically charged events like rallies and protests.

In a letter to lawmakers, Attorney General William Barr said that although “Russian-affiliated individuals” had made “multiple offers … to assist the Trump campaign,” Mueller’s investigation did not find Trump’s campaign culpable of conspiring or coordinating with the Russian government.

The full report has not yet been made public.

Trump and his surrogates have shown no indication of stopping their attacks against media outlets that report news they dislike. The attacks have not fazed reporters like CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who continues to ask critical questions for the Trump administration.