15 newspaper front pages show how the media reacted to Prince Andrew’s ‘car crash’ interview about Jeffrey Epstein

caption Britain’s Prince Andrew is pictured in July. source Ian Forsyth/Getty

An interview with Britain’s Prince Andrew, concerning his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, aired on the BBC Saturday night.

The interview was largely panned because he didn’t show regret over his relationship with the disgraced financier, who died by suicide while awaiting trial in August.

These newspaper and tabloid front pages show how it was received.

Britain’s Prince Andrew became the laughingstock of the tabloid world over the weekend, when he sat down for a very awkward interview about his past friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The interview was largely panned since the Duke of York didn’t show much regret for continuing the relationship once the sexual abuse accusations against Epstein first started coming out in the late aughts.

And he made up several elaborate excuses to discredit the allegations made by one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre Roberts, who alleges that she was forced to have sex with the prince as a teen.

Here’s how 15 tabloids covered the story.

source Sunday Express

source Metro

Tabloids in the UK and the US were largely negative in their coverage of the interview.

source Daily Mirror

Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, and said that he sweated profusely before their sexual encounter in 2001.

source The Sunday Telegraph

Prince Andrew tried to discredit Giuffre Roberts’ story by saying he had a medical issue at the time which made it impossible to sweat at the time.

source Sunday Mirror

Prince Andrew also claimed that the night Giuffre Roberts alleged he met her at a club, he was actually at a pizza party with his eldest daughter.

source The Sunday Times

The general tone of many of the stories was that Prince Andrew didn’t show enough remorse in his interview.

source The Mail on Sunday

Many of the headlines the morning after the interview focused on Andrew’s pizza restaurant alibi.

source The Observer

Others laughed at his claim to have an issue sweating.

source New York Post

Some outlets spoke to sources who relayed how Prince Andrew believed the interview was a success.

source The Times

The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English, reported that Prince Andrew told friends he “regretted” not expressing sympathy for Epstein’s victims.

source Daily Mail

Palace insiders told The Telegraph that the Queen did not give her approval for the interview.

source The Daily Telegraph

Following initial news of the interview, outlets started reporting on the backlash.

source The Guardian

The Guardian and the i newspaper spoke to lawyers for some of Epstein’s victims who said Epstein should issue an apology and speak to the FBI.

source i News

Amid the interview backlash, a new allegation came to light from a former aide to David Cameron, who said he heard Prince Andrew use the N-word in 2012.

source Evening Standard

